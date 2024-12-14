3 men sent to hospital after 6-vehicle chain collision on PIE, 1 was stuck under lorry

Motorcycle lies twisted on road in front of lorry after 6-vehicle chain collision on PIE

Another chain collision has occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), about half a month after a similar pile-up at the same location.

Like the previous incident, the most recent one also involved six vehicles.

Long line of vehicles seen involved in chain collision along PIE

A video of the accident posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a long line of vehicles stopped along the far left lane of the PIE.

They included a black minibus and three cars that had crashed bumper-to-bumper with one another.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), police and EMAS recovery vehicles and officers were also present.

Chain collision included one motorcycle & one lorry: Police

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 2.05pm on 12 Dec.

It involved three cars, one mini-bus, one motorcycle and one lorry, and took place along the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, said it occurred before the Jalan Bahar exit.

At 2.12pm on Thursday (12 Dec), the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X warned of the accident.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 5. This was updated to lanes 3, 4 and 5 in another post minutes later at 2.21pm.

Motorcyclist trapped under lorry for 30 minutes

When SCDF arrived, it found one person trapped between a lorry and a motorcycle.

SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment.

An eyewitness named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), 44, told Shin Min Daily News that a motorcyclist was trapped under a lorry for about 30 minutes.

A photo shared with the paper showed the twisted motorcycle plastered to the front of the lorry, whose windshield was badly cracked.

What appeared to be bloodstains were seen on the road.

3 men sent to hospital while conscious

In total, three men aged from 26 to 49 were sent to hospital in a conscious state, SPF said — a car driver, a minibus driver and a motorcyclist.

SCDF said the three men were conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, SPF added.

6-vehicle chain collision took place on 26 Nov at the same location

On 26 Nov, six vehicles were got into a chain collision along the PIE, also in the direction towards Tuas, before the Jalan Bahar exit.

In that accident, five cars and a van were involved.

Six people — a car driver and his five van passengers — were sent to hospital.

