Chain Collision Involves 4 Vehicles At Bedok North Ave, 1 Person Conveyed To Changi General Hospital

Chain Collision Takes Place At Bedok North Ave On 12 May

A chain collision took place near the junction of Bedok North Ave 4 on Friday (12 May), wherein four vehicles were affected.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, while another two people refused conveyance to hospital.

Car dashes out of minor road and hits lorry, causing chain collision

The incident took place at around 8.40am near the junction of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road, SCDF said.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante shows the incident, which begins when a Hyundai collides with a lorry while exiting the minor road.

This causes a chain reaction where the lorry, propelled by the collision with the Hyundai, crashes into the side of another lorry that was driving on the other side of the road.

The lorry then topples over and hits another vehicle to its left.

The video displays more camera angles of the incident afterwards.

1 person conveyed to CGH

On 12 May 2023 at about 8.40am, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road.

SCDF conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital. Two other persons were assessed for minor injuries and they refused conveyance to the hospital.

