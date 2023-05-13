Driver Trapped In Crushed Car After Chain Collision With Bus In M’sia, Escapes With Light Injuries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Trapped In Crushed Car After Chain Collision In Malaysia On 12 May

A chain collision involving seven vehicles on Friday (12 May) resulted in a 7km jam along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway.

Of the vehicle involved, one car was crushed beyond recognition.

Yet miraculously, the driver somehow escaped with only light injuries. Rescuers later conveyed him to the hospital.

Driver trapped in crush car after chain collision with bus

According to Buletin TV3, the chain collision happened near the 256.7km mark of the North-South Expressway, between Ipoh and Kuala Kangsar.

A red tour bus had reportedly rammed into several cars ahead of it at high speed after it was rear-ended by another car.

Footage of the accident showed the bus ramming into several vehicles, crushing a turquoise car in the process.

Several men were later seen shouting at the bus driver.

Driver conscious after chain collision involving bus & 6 vehicles

Officers from Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department eventually arrived at the scene to render assistance.

Several of them gathered around the crushed blue car before guiding its driver to a stretcher at the side.

Despite the evident destruction to his vehicle, the man appeared relatively unharmed. He was able to walk and sit down with little guidance from rescuers.

Medical staff later secured him onto a stretcher.

Traffic came to a standstill over 7km

Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Department responded to the accident, which reportedly involved six cars and a bus, at about 4.16pm.

Despite the sheer number of vehicles, only one person in his 50s suffered minor injuries, reported New Straits Times.

The individual in question was reportedly driving behind the bus when his vehicle rear-ended the bus from the right.

He was initially stuck inside before rescuers extracted him and conveyed him to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the passengers on the bus, as well as people in the other affected vehicles, did not suffer any injuries. They were also able to get out of their vehicles before rescuers arrived.

According to Berita Harian Online, the accident caused a traffic jam that spanned seven kilometres.

Authorities allegedly had to close off all northbound lanes along the expressway till at least 5.13pm to clear the wreckage.

Roads partially opened at about 5.53pm, but traffic largely remained at a standstill until 6.32pm, more than two hours after the accident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.