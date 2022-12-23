Changi Airport Shops Will Absorb 8% GST In 2023, Join Free Membership To Enjoy

Changi Airport Group To Absorb GST At Some Shops For Rewards Members In 2023

With the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, some people in Singapore have resorted to doing unusual tactics to save that extra 1%.

However, such methods won’t be required at some shops in Changi Airport’s public areas.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has announced that it will continue to absorb the GST at participating stores in 2023.

This will only apply to those with a Changi Rewards membership, which is free to sign up for.

Changi Rewards members need not pay GST at participating stores

On Thursday (22 Dec), CAG announced that shoppers would not need to pay the 8% GST if they purchase items from selected retail outlets in public areas of the airport.

To qualify for the GST absorption, one must be a Changi Rewards member. Signing up for membership is free.

Do note that the absorption does not extend to Jewel, restaurants, the Changi Eats online delivery service, as well as non-participating stores like supermarkets.

According to the press release, CAG said that it has been working with its tenants to absorb GST in stores since 2009.

The GST in Singapore will go up to 8% from the current 7% from 1 Jan 2023.

Additional 8% discount at Changi Airport shops in Jan 2023

More perks are in store for Changi Rewards members next month.

On top of the GST absorption, there will also be a “2XGST” promotion for eight days on the following dates:

5 – 8 Jan 2023

12 – 15 Jan 2023

This will allow shoppers to enjoy an additional 8% off transactions with a minimum net value of S$30 after the deduction of other discounts.

What’s more, if you check out using Changi’s digital wallet, Changi Pay, you’ll get an S$8 Changi Pay voucher credited to your account.

For more information and a full list of participating outlets, visit the website here.

