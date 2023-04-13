Changi Airport Now On Roblox, Game Winners Could Win S’pore Airlines Flights To Any Destination

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Airport Expands Into Metaverse Via Roblox, First Airport To Join

If you’re confident in your gaming abilities, you may very well stand a chance to snag Singapore Airlines tickets to anywhere in the world.

Changi Airport has expanded into the metaverse through its launch of ChangiVerse on the online game platform Roblox.

The World’s Best Airport is the first to join Roblox, a platform which enables them to tap into a user network of 200 million people globally.

The platform offers multiple mini-games and true-to-life depictions of some iconic features of Changi Airport.

As an added incentive, the best-performing player in the airport’s racing game monthly can even walk away with a pair of Singapore Airlines tickets.

Enjoy a whimsical Changi Airport experience through Roblox

In a media release by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday (13 Apr), the company announced their metaverse debut through ChangiVerse on Roblox.

Players can become acquainted with different parts of Changi Airport through multiple mini-games that emulate the airport experience, such as ‘Baggage Expert’.

In this game, players assist travellers in locating their luggage based on various descriptions.

Additionally, players can explore landmarks in the airport through the game.

These landmarks include the HSBC Rain Vortex in Jewel Changi Airport, Airport Boulevard, and Terminal 3’s departure hall.

Explorers also have the option of customising their own planes and obtaining exclusive collectibles through the game.

Play games for free Singapore Airlines tickets

Avid gamers and travellers, however, may benefit exceptionally more from ChangiVerse.

The core game of the ChangiVerse is Changi Kart, where players race on a circuit whilst avoiding obstacles along the track.

Arguably the most attractive part of this mini-game, however, is that the racer with the best timing each month will be awarded a pair of Economy Class round-trip tickets on Singapore Airlines.

This contest is ongoing from now until 30 September 2023.

Local winners can fly to any destination of their choice as long as it is a direct flight serviced by the airline. Overseas winners, on the other hand, will win tickets to Singapore.

However, it’ll be hard to win the tickets by simply grinding in the Changi Kart game alone.

The other mini-games are just as crucial — the maximum speed of players’ karts is determined by their levels, which are built up from experience points from the various games.

In other words, players have to level up their characters through the various experiences in order to increase their maximum speeds in the race.

More than just a transport hub

Having re-envisioned the airport experience in the virtual world, fans of the metaverse are surely in for a treat.

Ms Hung Jean, Group Senior Vice President of CAG’s Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business Division, shared that the ChangiVerse would strengthen the airport’s position as more than just a transport node.

She added,

ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation, in line with our belief of customers being at the heart of everything we do.

Indeed, the possibilities are endless for avid gamers and travellers alike.

Don’t hesitate to try your luck in the adventurous world of the ChangiVerse here. Who knows? You might just find yourself booking your next vacation soon.

All images courtesy of Changi Airport Group.