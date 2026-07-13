Changi Airport is opening its first-ever satellite gate in August, here’s what it means for passengers

Satellite gate at Changi Airport to enhance passenger journey

Anyone who’s been to Changi Airport can attest to its comfortable environment and seamless passenger experience.

Come August, a new satellite gate will be providing just that for both departing and arriving passengers whose flights have been assigned to a remote stand.

What is a satellite gate?

If you don’t know what a remote stand is, here’s a brief rundown.

98% of Changi’s passenger flights use contact gates, which explains why most people may not be familiar with the term.

While these usual gates are connected to the terminal, remote stands are located a short bus ride away.

To access the aircraft, passengers will then have to climb a set of mobile stairs from the tarmac instead of the usual aerobridges.

Changi Airport has 78 such remote stands to date that help to keep up with demand when contact gates are full.

Although remote stands are important, especially during peak periods, they may not offer the most comfortable experience.

The lack of full shelter exposes passengers to the elements, and those with accessibility needs may struggle even more.

That is where the new satellite gate comes in.

Passengers will be fully sheltered from terminal to plane

Located just a four- to five-minute bus ride away from Terminals 1 and 2, the two-storey air-conditioned building protects passengers from wind, rain, and even the relentless heat of the sun.

Departing passengers begin their journey at the newly renovated bus gates after clearing the relevant bag checks at the terminal.

From the get-go, one can expect a lush and almost premium experience after descending the escalator or lift.

The waiting area near the bus gates is bright and spacious, featuring plush seats and even power points to charge your devices.

Bus gate numbers are clearly visible, allowing passengers to find their way around easily.

A bus will then transport passengers to the satellite gate, where their aircraft will already be docked.

Facility is wheelchair and stroller-friendly

The satellite gate facility itself is a simple building about the size of a tennis court.

Although it may seem no frills from the outside, many of its features have been carefully considered.

A gently sloping 60-metre ramp ensures that passengers can move easily and safely with their hand-carry luggage, strollers, or automated wheelchairs.

That also means there’s no need to haul your belongings up or down a flight of stairs.

Even the ramp’s flooring features a skid-resistant material, according to Chew We Sen, Senior Manager, Master Planning and Development.

He further shared that the facility, which also has two giant fans in the ceiling to enhance air circulation, was built in just five months. Impressive considering the level of detail in the build.

The ramp links the ground floor to two aerobridges attached to the upper level of the building.

Partially carpeted, with ambient lighting lining its interior walls, the aerobridges almost give the impression of walking down a hotel corridor.

A pleasant end, or start, to the passenger’s journey from terminal to the plane, or vice versa.

New satellite gate commences operations in August

All in all, the new satellite gate at Changi Airport promises an experience that goes beyond the functional.

Passengers assigned to a remote flight no longer have to worry about weather conditions or accessibility issues.

Instead, they can start or end their trip — whether it’s for business or pleasure — fuss-free.

Changi Airport has conducted training sessions and dry runs to familiarise its staff with the satellite gate operations since May.

The facility is set to commence operations for selected flights in August this year.

Also read: Changi Airport has 6 secret spots S’poreans don’t know about, find them while in transit

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Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group. Photography by Ngo Huy Toan.