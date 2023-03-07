King Cobra Allegedly Spotted At Changi Beach, Public Advised To Be Cautious

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Snake Suspected To Be A King Cobra Seen Near Changi Beach

Singapore’s beaches and parks are popular recreational sites among locals and tourists alike. Their close proximity to nature serves as a good way for us to disconnect from the city hustle.

However, that also means that we should stay alert when relaxing in one of these spots.

This was highlighted by a recent sighting of what appeared to be a king cobra in the vicinity of Changi Beach.

King cobra spotted in the grass at Changi Beach

On Monday (6 Mar), a Facebook user posted a photo of the reptile to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings page.

In the caption, the OP mentioned that he was at Changi End and that the snake was a king cobra.

Additionally, he urged members of the public to be careful when in the area.

Indeed, a large snake can be seen lying in the grass surrounded by crows.

However, it is unclear whether it is really is the venomous creature.

Last known location of king cobra near sculpture

While not much else was provided in the caption, the OP replied to a comment confirming that he spotted the snake near the Inscription of the Island sculpture along Changi Coast Track.

He said that he promptly alerted the people nearby as there were students who were helping to clean up the beach.

The user who wrote the comment also tagged the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) in his post.

He added that king cobras are a vulnerable species in Singapore and urged the public to refrain from calling pest control or the police.

This is because, he explained, “They do not know how to handle and might harm or kill the animal.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for further comment.

Do not try to handle snakes by yourself

According to NParks, there are 67 types of snakes that can be found in Singapore.

Our tropical climate also means that they are active throughout the year, so sightings of these reptiles are not uncommon.

However, should you come across these creatures, you are advised not to get too close.

There’s no need to be afraid as they do not attack unless provoked, but you should not try to approach or handle them either — leave them alone, especially if they are in their natural habitat.

The public is advised to call NParks at 1800-476-1600 should assistance be required.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.