Car runs red light at Changi & flips another vehicle in collision, 3 sent to hospital

Car flips vehicle in collision at Changi after running red light, 3 injured taken to hospital

An accident occurred at Changi when a car running a red light collided with another vehicle.

The incident allegedly took place on 29 Sept at 5.57pm, at the junction of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Upper Changi Road North.

In the footage, a black Hyundai could be seen waiting at a red light, intending to drive straight ahead onto Upper Changi Road North.

The traffic light in the distance had turned green, but the traffic light beside the Hyundai remained red.

Despite this, it appeared that the driver got confused and drove forward.

As the Hyundai crossed the junction, a blue vehicle drove past the junction perpendicular to the Hyundai, intending to get onto the TPE.

The two vehicles collided, sending the blue car roughly spinning before flipping upside down.

A pedestrian waiting at the crossing went to help the occupants, as did two motorcyclists who pulled over at the roadside.

The driver of the black Hyundai, wearing red, also got out of his car and went over to the blue car to check on the driver and passengers.

Meanwhile, other cars slowly drove around the accident site and onto the TPE.

Driver & 2 passengers taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the road traffic accident at 6.05pm. There, they conveyed three people to Changi General Hospital.

The police said to MS News that they were notified of the accident at around 6pm. They stated that a 70-year-old male car driver, his 43-year-old male car passenger, and his 46-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens argue Hyundai driver could not see traffic light

Several netizens noted that the proper traffic light appeared to be too high for the Hyundai’s driver to see. One even claimed to have been mistaken by looking at the wrong traffic lights sometimes due to an abundance of them in some locations.

However, another commenter noted that there were at least two other traffic lights at this junction. Not all the lights were shown in the dashcam footage.

They thus argued that to miss all of those meant the fault lay with the Hyundai driver.

Other commenters gave praise to the pedestrians and motorcyclists who stopped to help the occupants of the flipped blue car.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

