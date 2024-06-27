Foreign student in Japan charged for riding electric suitcase without licence

On Wednesday (26 June), police in Osaka, Japan charged a foreign woman for riding an electric suitcase without a license.

According to Sora News 24, the case is the first of its kind in Japan.

She was caught riding the motorised suitcase along a sidewalk in the city earlier in March.

Charged for driving suitcase without licence

The woman’s suitcase can reportedly travel at up to 13 kilometres per hour (km/h).

As a result, they are legally considered motorised bikes, which ‘riders’ need a licence for.

The suitcases are usually intended to be used at the airport.

However, they are not allowed on public roads in Japan as they do not meet safety standards.

In response to the charges, the woman, a Chinese national studying in Japan, said she did not think she needed a licence to ‘drive’ the suitcase as she didn’t consider it a vehicle.

Suitcase charge confuses even Japanese locals

Even Japanese citizens are scratching their heads over laws concerning smaller motorised vehicles.

One commenter wondered why a motorised suitcase cruising at a modest 10 km/h requires a license while electric scooters going at 20 km/h don’t.

Some were also surprised that the suitcase was more like a vehicle than they thought.

Also read: S’pore Panel Recommends Reducing PMA Speed Limit & Restricting Mobility Scooters To Users With Medical Needs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sankei Shimbun and @cocoapoisoning on X.