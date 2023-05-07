Man Uses ChatGPT To Select TOTO Numbers, Gets 3 Correct & Wins S$50

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ChatGPT Selects 3 Correct TOTO Numbers Out Of 7, Punter Thanks Bot

Since the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT came on the scene, people have been using it to help in various tasks from writing manga stories to songwriting.

However, one Singapore man decided to get the bot to make him some money.

He asked it to select TOTO numbers for him and it actually proved profitable as he won S$50.

Man asks ChatGPT for 7 TOTO numbers

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (4 May), user Aaron Tan shared that he made a simple request of ChatGPT.

Asking nicely starting with “please”, he wanted seven numbers from 1 to 49, not even telling the bot what he wanted the numbers for.

ChatGPT duly obliged, offering him the numbers 12, 21, 28, 36, 42, 44 and 47.

ChatGPT gets 3 out of 7 TOTO winning numbers

Mr Tan proceeded to buy these exact numbers for the TOTO draw last Thursday (4 May).

As luck would have it, the winning numbers were 16, 21, 25, 28, 37 and 44, with an additional number of 24.

That means ChatGPT unbelievably got three numbers correct — 21, 28 and 44.

Punter says he won S$50

In his caption, Mr Tan thanked ChatGPT for helping him strike TOTO, calling it his “cai shen ye” (God Of Fortune).

When a netizen how much he won via the comments, he replied that he received S$50 — enough to treat himself to a modest meal.

From the image of the winning ticket he shared, he apparently bought it via System 7.

That means he selected seven numbers for a minimum bet amount of S$7.

As he got three numbers right, he would’ve won S$40 for a System 7 entry, according to the Singapore Pools website.

Thus, the additional S$10 must have been won from an Ordinary bet that resulted in a Group 7 prize for getting three numbers right.

Congrats for the small windfall

Congrats to Mr Tan for his small windfall.

Though it’s not much, it’s still better than nothing especially coming from an inanimate program.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image adapted from @8_aron on TikTok.