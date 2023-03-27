Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog’s Life After Identifying Illness Accurately, Vet Confirms Diagnosis

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Says ChatGPT Correctly Diagnosed Dog With Anaemic Condition

From writing rap songs to planning vacations, ChatGPT has been pulling off all kinds of miracles.

Now, we can likely add diagnosing pets to its fairly impressive resumé — though it’s highly recommended that one gets confirmation from health experts.

Recently, a man revealed that ChatGPT was able to diagnose his pet border collie correctly.

#GPT4 saved my dog's life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse 1/ — Cooper ☕ (@peakcooper) March 25, 2023

The diagnosis saved her life as she could receive proper medical attention quickly.

Pet dog suffers from worsening health

Taking to Twitter, the man who goes by Cooper shared that he started his dog on treatment following a tick-borne disease diagnosis.

Despite suffering from severe anaemia, her condition seemed to improve. However, things then took a turn for the worse when Cooper noticed that her gums were very pale a few days later and rushed her to the vet.

“The blood test revealed an even more severe anaemia, even worse than the first day we came in,” Cooper shared.

The vet ran more tests to rule out other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases. Despite the results being negative, her condition worsened.

Not knowing its cause, the vet suggested Cooper wait and see what happened. Finding this unacceptable, he went to another clinic for a second opinion.

ChatGPT lists possible conditions dog suffers from

While doing so, Cooper described the dog’s symptoms to ChatGPT and included the results of the blood tests before asking for a diagnosis.

Providing a disclaimer claiming not to be a veterinarian, the bot suggested that underlying issues could contribute to anaemia.

When prompted further, it revealed a list of potential conditions, including immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia (IMHA).

Cooper concluded that IMHA must be the correct diagnosis for his dog’s condition and asked the second vet for his opinion.

The vet agreed it was possible and conducted another blood test.

“After numerous other tests, the diagnosis was confirmed. GPT4 was right,” Cooper shared.

Dog now on her way to full recovery

Now receiving the proper treatment, Cooper’s dog has nearly fully recovered from her affliction.

He noted that both her diseases, the tick-born disease and IMHA, were common for a dog of her breed.

Cooper added that the most incredible part of the diagnosis was ChatGPT managing to read and interpret the blood test results impressively well.

“I simply transcribed the CBC test values from a piece of paper, and it gave a step-by-step explanation and interpretation along with the reference ranges,” he said.

I can’t imagine what medical diagnostics will look like 20 years from now.

Speaking to Daily Mail, he shared that, hopefully, his account could help others having health problems with their pets.

However, he made a point to insist that people should not follow ChatGPT’s advice blindly. Instead, they must also seek professional opinions when deciding on the medical treatments to take for their pets.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.