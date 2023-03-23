S’porean Woman Uses AI To Plan Her Solo Trip To Vietnam, Amazed By How Detailed The Itinerary Is

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Woman Uses AI To Plan Her Itinerary For Her Vietnam Solo Trip

We’ve seen Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used for multiple purposes. While some use it to write essays, others use it to create songs. However, Mel — a Singaporean lady — decided to make use of AI to plan her solo trip to Vietnam.

Unlike many of us who’d take an age to plan our trips, the AI took just mere seconds to finish Mel’s itinerary.

Mel was visibly impressed by the AI’s capabilities and took to TikTok to share her discovery.

She used the AI function on the app ‘Notion’

In the TikTok video, Mel was seen using the Notion desktop app to plan the itinerary for her solo trip to Vietnam.

The 28-year-old listed down the duration of the trip and provided basic information, such as the cities in Vietnam that she plans to visit.

After which, she clicked on the function which enables the AI to write. Mel also typed in a command, asking the AI to plan an itinerary for a solo trip to Hanoi and Sapa.

In just mere seconds, her itinerary was fully typed out in an organised and detailed manner.

The AI listed out the different days of the trip, with a heading indicating the location of the trip.

The list included several points with activities for Mel to try out. Some of these include checking out different restaurants and trying out local activities like taking a Saipan boat ride.

At the bottom of the itinerary, the AI also linked several travel web pages as references for the Mel to take a look at.

Mel was visibly impressed with what the AI came up with, as her eyes opened wide in amazement.

Netizens impressed by AI’s capabilities

Netizens were equally impressed with how quickly the AI could churn out the entire itinerary.

One netizen shared that she had used AI to plan her trips in the past and noted how “amazing” the itineraries turned out.

One TikTok user suggested that the OP should try to make her prompts more specific, as the current plan made by the AI does not factor in things like travelling time and budget.

Meanwhile, another user cautioned that AI could have some discrepancies and make certain mistakes. Thus, one should always fact-check the information that the AI provides.

Decided to use AI as she hasn’t had time to plan her itinerary

Speaking to MS News, Mel said she booked her trip a few weeks ago and did not have time to plan her itinerary yet.

Mel also shared that she decided to use AI to plan her trip after seeing another netizen doing the same on TikTok.

While the 28-year-old was “surprised” by the schedule that the AI came up with, the itinerary included a relatively inaccessible location.

However, she maintained that the AI would get back with a “more accurate answer” if given “more specific requirements”.

Mel added that she does not intend to follow the AI-generated itinerary to a T, but noted netizens’ recommendations that streamed in after her video went viral, noting that they’re not just beneficial to her, but to other TikTok users as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @what.mel on TikTok.