Couple arrested for allegedly cheating victim of S$800 at Joo Koon by giving him fake gold ring

Couple charged with cheating allegedly approached victim at Joo Koon, posing as tourists from HK

A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating a man of S$800 at Joo Koon.

In a news release sent to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they had given the victim a fake gold ring.

Couple met victim in Joo Koon, claimed to have financial difficulties

The 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, who are Chinese nationals, met the victim on Wednesday (3 Sept).

Approaching him at the entrance of a supermarket along Joo Koon Circle, they allegedly pretended to be tourists from Hong Kong.

They allegedly said they had financial difficulties as their bank card had malfunctioned and they needed to pay for a hotel urgently.

Victim asked for S$800 in exchange for ‘transfer receipt’ & ‘gold ring’

The man then allegedly asked the victim for S$800 in cash, in exchange for showing him a fabricated bank transfer receipt to supposedly prove that he had paid him.

He also allegedly gave him a counterfeit gold ring, claiming it was worth RM11,980 (S$3,660).

The victim withdrew the S$800 cash and passed it to the man.

Later, he discovered that the funds were not credited to his bank account, and confirmed with the bank that no such transfer was made.

He then went to a pawn shop and was told that the ring was fake.

Couple arrested for cheating within 24 hours

The police received a report from the victim the next day (4 Sept), at about 2.25pm.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the couple through follow-up investigations.

They were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of cheating, within 24 hours of the report being made.

A total of S$1,578 in cash was seized from them, together with 15 identical counterfeit gold rings.

Also found were phones containing fabricated transaction receipts.

The items will be used as case exhibits.

Couple charged with cheating, face jail & fine

The couple were charged in court on Saturday (6 Sept) with cheating with common intention under Section 420 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871.

Those convicted of the offence face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

SPF said it takes “a serious stance” against fraudulent activities, with offenders dealt with in accordance with the law.

It also advised members of the public to be cautious when approached by strangers seeking financial assistance.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.