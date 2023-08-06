Yishun Resident Allegedly Punched By Courier After Asking To Check Parcel, Police Report Lodged

Yishun Resident Allegedly Punched After Asking If He Could Check His Mother’s Parcel

A 34-year-old man got into a conflict with a deliveryman at his home in Yishun.

The man had requested to check his parcel upon delivery.

However, not only did the courier not let him, the latter allegedly scolded and punched him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Thursday (3 Aug), around 2pm, at Block 821 Yishun Street 81.

Parcel meant for mother, who was not home at the time

The victim, who wishes to be known only as Mr Hong (transliterated from Mandarin), is a 34-year-old self-employed person.

He claimed that a man around 40 years old punched him several times at his doorstep.

Mr Hong told Shin Min he was napping when the deliveryman woke him up.

Apparently, he was there to deliver a parcel meant for his mother and needed someone to sign off on it.

His mother was not home then, and he could not reach her on the phone either.

“I asked if I could check the parcel, but he said no. So, I could only request for him to come back later to complete the delivery,” he explained.

Courier allegedly punched Yishun resident when latter asked to check parcel

After he said that, the deliveryman’s demeanour shifted. He supposedly got impatient and started scolding Mr Hong.

Mr Hong, unhappy that someone interrupted his sleep, rebutted, “When I speak nicely to you, it does not mean you get to scold me.”

Upon hearing this, the deliveryman apparently got into Mr Hong’s face. “If he got any closer, he would have touched me.”

The 34-year-old then instinctively shoved the deliveryman in defence. The latter retaliated and allegedly punched him three times.

Police report about the incident lodged

Thankfully, Mr Hong quickly subdued the assailant to stop his attacks.

“He is stronger and taller than me. After he hit me, my head was hurting for the whole day,” Mr Hong said.

Mr Hong also called the police immediately after the alleged attack. The deliveryman fled the scene when he saw Mr Hong making the report.

As the deliveryman left in a hurry, Mr Hong only managed to take a photograph of the van the former drove off in.

Responding to Shin Min’s queries, the police confirmed the incident.

They said they received a report of an alleged assault at the date mentioned above, time, and location.

A 34-year-old man suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Lianhe Zaobao.