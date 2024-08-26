Continuous heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints during September school holidays: ICA

Factor in additional waiting time at both Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints during September school holidays

Those thinking of heading to Johor Bahru (JB) for the upcoming September school holidays should prepare for a longer wait at the land checkpoints.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Monday (26 Aug) that “continuous heavy traffic” is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

This includes the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period from 30 Aug to 8 Sept (this Friday to next Sunday).

Motorists should check traffic situation before starting journeys

In view of the expected congestion, travellers are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time, ICA said.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Updates can be found on platforms such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, Expressway Motoring & Advisory System, and ICA’s Facebook and X accounts.

Record of over 540,000 travellers crossed on 8 Aug

ICA had previously issued a similar advisory before the recent National Day long weekend.

It proved to be true, considering that on 8 Aug, a record number of more than 540,000 travellers passed through both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Those departing by car during peak periods also had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

During the June school holidays from 23 May to 25 June, a daily average of almost 480,000 travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA noted.

On 14 June, the borders saw more than 530,000 travellers, a record at the time.

Travellers advised to observe traffic rules & cooperate with ICA officers

ICA sought motorists’ understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

They should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise other motorists’ safety. Motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to requeue, ICA added.

Car drivers are encouraged to use QR codes, which were implemented at Singapore’s land checkpoints from March, instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

All travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of minimally six months.

Additionally, motorists must settle their outstanding fines with the respective government agencies, or they might be denied entry into Singapore.

Also read: S’pore land checkpoints see traffic jams of up to 3 hours as March holidays start

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.