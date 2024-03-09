S’pore land checkpoints see traffic jams of up to 3 hours as March holidays start

Motorists at Singapore land checkpoints experience traffic jams on 9 Mar

The March school holidays have arrived, and with that comes the traffic jams at the land checkpoints in Singapore.

Motorists experienced delays of up to three hours today (9 Mar).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has urged all travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journeys.

Singapore land checkpoints see heavy congestion

The land checkpoints in Singapore saw heavy vehicular traffic on 9 Mar, which also happens to be the first day of the school holidays.

At 3pm, motorists were expected to take 175 minutes to cross the Johor-Singapore Causeway, reported 8world News.

However, traffic appears to have eased up at the time of writing.

A check on the Checkpoint.sg mobile app shows that motorists will now take 75 minutes to 110 minutes to cross the Causeway to Johor Bahru (JB) from the Woodlands checkpoint.

For those travelling to Singapore via the same route, it will take them 35 to 50 minutes.

Motorists using the Tuas checkpoint to reach Malaysia will take 80 to 120 minutes for their trip.

Meanwhile, travelling via the same checkpoint to Singapore today will take them about 20 to 30 minutes.

There was still heavy congestion towards the BKE as well.

ICA updating on the traffic situation

ICA has also provided updates about the traffic situation at the checkpoints on Facebook, sharing that tailback from Malaysia had led to heavy departure traffic from Woodlands checkpoint.

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” ICA advised.

Earlier this week, the authority issued an advisory warning visitors of heavy traffic at the land checkpoints in Singapore during the March school holidays.

For the period between 8 to 18 Mar, travellers can expect congestion at both checkpoints while travelling to Malaysia.

As such, they are advised to factor in additional waiting time for their trips and check on the traffic situation via ICA’s Facebook and X accounts, as well as the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along BKE and AYE.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Checkpoint.sg.