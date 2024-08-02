Continuous heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints over National Day long weekend: ICA

Travellers should factor in more waiting time at both Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this National Day

Those thinking of heading to Johor Bahru (JB) for the upcoming National Day long weekend should prepare for a longer wait at the land checkpoints.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Friday (2 Aug) that “continuous heavy traffic” is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

This includes the lead-up to and during the period from 8 to 13 Aug (next Thursday to Tuesday).

Motorists should check traffic situation before starting journeys

In view of the expected congestion, travellers are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time, ICA said.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Updates can be found on platforms such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, Expressway Motoring & Advisory System, and ICA’s Facebook and X accounts.

Travellers advised to observe traffic rules & cooperate with ICA officers

ICA sought motorists’ understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

They should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise other motorists’ safety. Motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to requeue, ICA added.

Car drivers are encouraged to use QR codes, which were implemented at Johor’s land checkpoints progressively from June, instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

All travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of minimally six months.

Record of over 530,000 travellers crossed on 14 June

ICA noted that a daily average of almost 480,000 travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the June school holidays from 23 May to 25 June.

On 14 June, the borders saw a record number of more than 530,000 travellers.

Those departing by car during peak periods also had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

