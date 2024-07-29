Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang’s to close in October 2024 as owner retires without successor

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Chef Kang’s closing on 10 Oct 2024

After almost 10 years of serving up timeless Cantonese cuisine in a charmingly intimate setting, Chef Ang Song Kang — also known as Chef Kang — is closing his Michelin-starred namesake restaurant.

Chef Kang’s, located on Mackenzie Road, will cease operations in October this year.

Until then, Chef Kang will offer a limited number of reservations each night as a gesture of gratitude to his loyal patrons.

Retiring & unable to find successor

A media release states that Chef Kang is “ready to embrace retirement” after 30 years in the culinary industry.

Unable to find a successor, Chef Kang has decided to conclude his restaurant’s decade-long run on 10 Oct with a “perfect 10”.

He will continue to personally cook for just two tables nightly as his way of bidding farewell to his dedicated supporters.

Additionally, Chef Kang’s Handmade Mooncakes will be available for purchase for the final time as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches.

To place an order, text Chef Kang at 9623 3833 between 12pm and 3pm.

Reservations to dine at the restaurant are strictly required and can be made by calling 6238 6263.

Awarded Michelin star from 2017 to 2024

Opened in 2015, Chef Kang’s quickly gained acclaim for its traditional Cantonese-style cooking, which emphasised the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The restaurant seated just three tables each night, offering an intimate and exclusive dining experience.

According to the official website, signature dishes included steamed crab with glutinous rice.

In 2017, Chef Kang’s was awarded One Michelin star, a distinction it maintained until 2024.

Chef Kang’s Noodle House, located at Jackson Square in Toa Payoh and operated by two of Chef Kang’s protégés, remains in business.

