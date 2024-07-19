Portuguese egg tart shop in Tanjong Katong to shutter on 16 Aug after 26 years

Madeleine’s Original Portuguese Egg Tart to cease operations after 26 years

Madeleine’s Original Portuguese Egg Tart — a popular pastry stall in Tanjong Katong — will be closing for good on 16 Aug.

The business announced the news via its Instagram and TikTok pages on 10 July and 16 July respectively.

In a statement written in both English and Chinese, the stall thanked its patrons for their support over the past 26 years.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce the retirement of our business after 26 years of dedicated service, we have decided to retire and close the business, effective 16 August 2024,” read the statement.

“This decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration, we are confident that this is the right step for us at this point in our life.”

It also stated that “all business operations, including supply will cease”.

Netizens disheartened by unfortunate news

The statement, however, did not disclose the reason behind the closure.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) Lifestyle, a shop employee shared that the business owners decided to “take a break” as the store’s landlord was selling the unit.

The employee also noted that relocation is not in the books.

Having been around since 1998, the store has become a part of everyday Singaporeans’ lives — as noted by many in the comments section of the TikTok announcement.

For those looking to enjoy the iconic egg tarts one last time, here’s where you can find them:



Madeleine’s Original Portuguese Egg Tart

Address: 198 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 436997

Opening Hours: 8am – 5pm (daily)

Nearest MRT station: Dakota (CC8)

Madeleine’s Original Portuguese Egg Tart’s last day of operations will be on 15 Aug.

