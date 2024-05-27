Famous chicken rice stall Leong Yeow shutters after nearly 5 decades in S’pore

Leong Yeow Chicken Rice closes down after 5 decades

One of Singapore’s beloved chicken rice pioneers will be shutting its doors after nearly 50 years.

Leong Yeow Chicken Rice’s closure was announced in a Facebook post on the Can Eat! SG Facebook page last Wednesday (22 May).

“Go and get your childhood taste of this chicken rice before it closes this month,” the caption read.

Many customers were shocked by the business’ closure but wished the owners well in their future endeavours.

Chicken rice stall announces closure

A member of Can Eat! SG shared a sign displayed on Leong Yeow’s Waterloo Street branch, announcing its last day of business on Monday (27 May).

“With heavy hearts, we announce the closure of our business after close to five decades,” the sign read.

Leong Yeow also thanked their loyal customers for their continuous support over the years before bidding them a final goodbye.

“Farewell, and may your lives be filled with joy and delicious meals shared with loved ones and may our paths cross again,” the sign read.

Customers shocked by closure

Known for its fragrant chicken rice, flavourful meats, and spicy chilli sauce, Leong Yeow has won the hearts of many Singaporeans over the years.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, a loyal customer shared their difficult goodbye to the chicken rice stall and reminisced about their fond interactions with its owners.

Others in the comments speculated that the closure could have been caused by high rental costs.

Overall, most customers who frequented the stall were shocked and saddened by the news but wished Leong Yeow well.

MS News has reached out to Leong Yeow Chicken Rice for comment.

