Late Actor Chen Sung-Young Leaves Helper S$180,000, They Were Like Father & Daughter

Taiwanese Actor Chen Sung-Young Had Close Relationship With Indonesian Helper, Leaves Her S$180K

Accounts of close ties between helpers and their employers never fail to warm our hearts, given the genuine care and love that went into these relationships.

This was the case for the late Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-Young, who passed away back in Dec 2021.

He reportedly left S$180,000 for his Indonesian helper, who he considers being as close as a daughter.

Late actor Chen Sung-Young leaves helper S$180k following demise in Dec 2021

According to Taiwanese media site SETN, Chen passed away on 17 Dec 2021 from kidney failure.

He was 80 years old at the time of his death, with no spouses or children, leaving behind an inheritance of about S$1.1 million (NT$27 million) and a property in Linkou District, Taiwan.

Of the S$1.1 million, about S$180,000 was reportedly given to Yule — his Indonesian helper who took care of him for 8 years prior to his demise.

During their time together, they grew so close that Chen saw Yule as his own daughter.

In addition to doubling her salary, Chen would often reward Yule with gold accessories for her year-end bonuses.

Helper starts a business with inheritance

A few months after receiving her inheritance, Yule returned to Indonesia in March. At the time, she did not know what to do with the money that Chen had left her with.

However, she has since purchased multiple plots of land in Indonesia using the money.

In addition, media veteran Zhan Chang Yu (transliterated from Chinese) said Yule has also started an online business selling pastries.

“She’s happy and busy,” Zhan wrote in her Facebook post.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan News and Zhan Chang Yu on Facebook.