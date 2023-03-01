Orchard Salon Lets You Work Remotely While Getting Your Hair Done, Snacks & Music Included

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chez Vous: Private Space In Orchard Is A Salon & Remote Working Sanctuary In One

If there’s one good thing that came out of Covid-19, it is the normalisation of remote working. Some of us even get to practise hybrid work arrangements now, with a mix of home and office days.

As convenient as it can be to wake up and head straight to your work desk, your home may not always be the most conducive environment.

For privacy, lots of pampering, and an overall elevated work experience, make an appointment with Chez Vous: Private Space, Singapore’s first work-friendly hair salon.

Now, you don’t have to worry about rushing off for your hair appointment after work because you’re already killing two birds with one stone by doing both at the same time.

Chez Vous: Private Space is Singapore’s first work-friendly hair salon

Some of you might recognise Chez Vous as the salon offering a unique and useful ‘no-chit-chat option’ along with a suite of luxurious services.

They’ve recently expanded and opened Chez Vous: Private Space, tucked behind a charming cave-like entrance on the eighth floor of Ngee Ann City Tower B.

As its name suggests, Chez Vous: Private Space offers a variety of spacious personal cabins within its sprawling 2,900 sq ft salon to help you stay laser-focused on clearing all those emails or churning out that report.

There are eight semi-enclosed corners that make you feel like you’re in a trendy cafe, each tastefully furnished and fully equipped with everything you need to get things done.

Maintaining good posture is of utmost importance while typing away at a desk. Hence, the salon provides cushions and a slide-out mini desk for an ergonomic arrangement that keeps your neck, back, and shoulders happy.

You’ll get an even quieter time within one of their 10 ultra-Instagrammable thematic rooms, which are fully enclosed and available with a minimum spend of S$450.

Sit back, relax (as much as you can while working, anyway), and let the skilled stylists work their magic on your tresses as you hammer away on the keyboard.

Here’s a friendly reminder: avoid video calls unless you’re cool with your colleagues or clients seeing you with your hair up in clips or encased in tin foil.

Adding to the spa-like atmosphere is a selection of pure essential oil blends to make the room smell heavenly, as well as a small Marshall speaker to fill the space with a zen, concentration-boosting soundscape of your choice.

And yes, you can also opt for the quiet chair service option here to skip the chit-chat with your stylist and remain completely focused on your work.

Technology has made it easier to go paperless, but in the event that you really need to print some docs, printing services for up to 10 pages are available as well. There’s even a full set of stationery you can borrow if needed.

Snacks & drinks to keep hunger pangs at bay

It’s normal to get the munchies at work, especially if you barely had enough time to fit in a proper lunch amidst your packed schedule.

This is why remote working in a cafe is a popular alternative to WFH, as you can easily order a coffee or some light bites to sip or nibble.

At Chez Vous: Private Space, you also won’t have to worry about getting distracted by a rumbling tummy as the salon has an extensive menu of teas and snacks to help keep those pesky hunger pangs at bay, whether you’re doing work or having your hair done (or both).

Take your pick from Blooming Flower Teas, Vanilla Thai Iced Teas, Yuzu Sodas, and many more. And don’t forget to whip out your phone camera to take some cute photos for the ‘gram because they’re all super pretty.

Of course, getting drinks at a salon isn’t new, but how many places would offer more substantial dishes?

Each service bundle at Chez Vous: Private Space includes a complimentary mini-tiered high tea set, and you can even ask for instant noodles or porridge if you’re feeling really peckish.

Say goodbye to filling out all those Excel sheets while being hangry.

Devices & services to alleviate stress

It’s not unusual to feel stressed or frustrated while working, but don’t worry because Chez Vous: Private Space has got your back with anxiety-relieving services and devices.

Take some time out of answering calls to indulge in a luxurious head spa — inclusive in all service bundles — which can help relieve stress through a relaxing combination of a scalp massage, jade roller, rain rod, eye moxibustion device, and natural ingredients.

You’ll definitely forget that you’re supposed to be working.

High-tech gadgets, such as a wearable stress-relieving device by Apollo Neuro, are also available upon request. This nifty watch-like tool uses soothing vibrations to aid with focus and relaxation.

Alternatively, unleash your inner child with an art therapy kit by famed illustrator Millie Marotta or tune in to guided meditation audios with breathing exercises and other soothing practices.

Since you’re already giving your hair and scalp so much TLC, why not do the same for your mind?

Other little comforts you may request at the salon are:

Sensate — A wearable stress relief and anti-anxiety device

NeoRhythm Pad — A cushion that uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to relieve body aches

Infrared foot warmer — A heated marble footrest that improves blood circulation

Blue light filtering screen — To attach to the laptop to block blue rays and protect the eyes

DIY facial sheet mask maker — A freshly made facial mask to keep your skin hydrated

Pamper yourself at Chez Vous: Private Space

With such opulent services, you might think that a sesh as Chez Vous: Private Space would be exorbitantly priced, but that’s not the case, especially when you consider the average rates at a high-end salon in Singapore.

There are three bundles to choose from, and here are their prices before GST:

Basic Bundle — S$385

Premium Bundle — S$475

First-Class Bundle — S$555

All bundles include a haircut and express head spa, and you can choose from a long list of chemical services such as a perm, rebonding, bleaching, or highlights.

The Premium Bundle also comes with a hair treatment, and the First-Class Bundle adds more treatments to reduce hair damage and purify the scalp.

Best of all, you won’t have to pay extra for all the perks we mentioned above if you go for any of the service bundles, so you do get more bang for your buck — after all, feeling completely relaxed and spoiled is priceless.

Of course, since this is first and foremost a hair salon, the stylist recruitment process is taken very seriously to ensure that all customers are in good hands. All stylists at Chez Vous: Private Space have at least 12 years’ experience and are required to undergo 35 hours of training every year.

Once you’re ready to pamper yourself, make a reservation and plan your trip to the salon here:



Chez Vous: Private Space

Address: 391B Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City Tower B, #08-01, Singapore 238874

Opening hours: 11am – 8.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10.30am – 7pm (Saturdays), 11am – 6pm (Sundays)

Nearest MRT Station: Orchard

For more information, visit their website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

A remote working experience like no other

Sometimes, there can be so much to do at work that we forget to care for ourselves.

Since we all only get 24 hours a day, why not make the most of our time by doing what we can in one go? After all, everyone loves efficiency.

And the best part is you get to look good, feel good, and finish everything you need to do. That, in our eyes, is a true luxury.

