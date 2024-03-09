Chibi Maruko-chan voice actress Tarako dies from illness, she played role for 34 years

Chibi Maruko-chan voice actress Tarako dies at reported age of 63

A day after news broke of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s passing, Japanese anime fans are reeling over another high-profile death.

Tarako, who voiced the lead in the well-known anime series Chibi Maruko-chan, has died from an illness at the reported age of 63.

She had played the role since the series started airing 34 years ago.

The passing of Tarako, whose real name is not publicly revealed, was announced by her talent agency Troubadour Musique Office in a statement on its website.

It said she died in the early hours of Monday (4 Mar) morning.

She had been battling an unspecified illness since the beginning of the year while working at the same time, the agency added.

But her condition took a turn for the worse, leading to her untimely death.

Only close relatives were in attendance at her funeral, though the company is considering holding a memorial for her in future.

Troubadour Musique Office declined to reveal more details as they were “personal information”.

Actress voiced Chibi Maruko-chan role for 34 years

According to a statement on the Chibi Maruko-chan official website, Tarako had played the titular character, Maruko, for 34 years.

The first episode of the series aired on 7 Jan 1990.

The voice actress was selected after an audition by the late Momoko Sakura, creator of the manga that the show is based on, reported Kyodo News. She was 63.

Her final appearance is on 24 Mar

Tarako’s final appearance as Maruko will be delivered on 24 Mar in a one-hour episode titled, “Maruko, Do You Know the Taste of Water?”

Henceforth, producers are considering how the search for her replacement will be conducted, the official website said.

When the new episodes voiced by the successor will be aired is also under consideration.

Staff surprised by sudden passing

The long-running series focuses on a nine-year-old girl, Maruko, and her friends and family members living in Shizuoka, Japan in the 1970s.

Meant to depict the everyday lives of its characters, the show won viewers for the troublemaking adventures of its playful but loveable protagonist.

Staff of the show were quoted by the official website as saying that they were surprised by Tarako’s sudden passing.

She was “the very essence” of Chibi Maruko-chan, they added, and she was eager to record till the end even when lying in the hospital.

Yusaku Yara, who played Maruko’s father, said he was “stunned” and couldn’t find the words to say goodbye so suddenly.

Sadatomo Ichiryusai, who played Maruko’s mother, said she “can’t find a way” to deal with the loss as Tarako was a “master of caring” who always looked out for everyone.

Tarako’s death came days after Dragon Ball creator’s

Tarako’s death came just three days after that of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away on 1 Mar at the age of 68.

The cause of his death was acute subdural hematoma — a form of blood clot — according to a statement by the Dragon Ball franchise.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief and disbelief from anime fans, with even French President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to him on X.

