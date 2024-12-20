Pet chicken in the UK who loves crossing roads gets hi-vis jacket to alert drivers

Pet chicken in the UK given hi-vis jacket for safety when it crosses the road

We’ve all wondered why the chicken crossed the road. But have we ever thought about whether it was safe to do so?

One thoughtful owner certainly did when she realised her pet chicken, Billie Jean, had a passion for road trips.

To keep her feathered friend safe, she outfitted Billie Jean with a hi-vis jacket, ensuring drivers could spot her while she’s out strutting her stuff.

Beloved chicken loves exploring

Billie Jean, a rescue chicken, has become a bit of a local celebrity in the village of Cam in the United Kingdom (UK).

Known for her love of wandering the roads, she’s earned a reputation as a plucky explorer, often spotted around The Railway Inn, where she lives.

However, Billie Jean’s adventurous spirit has recently led her beyond her usual stomping grounds.

According to landlady Sharron Brimble, the egg-layer has started to “wander a little bit further afield than the pub garden”.

This new territory brought concern, as both Ms Brimble and many villagers began to worry about Billie Jean’s safety, especially with the need to dodge traffic.

A special jacket for a special bird

To keep Billie Jean safe on her outings, Ms Brimble decided to equip her with something bright and noticeable.

Many locals had voiced their concerns about the bird’s safety on social media, prompting the decision.

“We’ve had a few comments online on Facebook saying that they were worried about Billie Jean crossing the road,” said Ms Brimble. “So we decided to get her a hi-vis jacket.”

Not only is the tiny jacket tailored to fit her perfectly, but it also features Billie Jean’s name.

But Billie Jean isn’t just adventurous – she’s got plenty of personality, too.

“She’s a real character and prefers her own company,” Ms Brimble added. “She doesn’t like to be around any other chickens.”

For those hoping to win Billie Jean’s favour, Ms Brimble shared a few secrets: “Billie Jean enjoys being fed, especially cheese crackers sometimes when she visits the pub.”

Of course, Billie Jean’s safety remains the top priority.

“We hope this keeps her safe!” Ms Brimble said, referring to the hen’s stylish new outfit.

Featured image adapted from SWNS via Gloucestershire Live and The Sun.