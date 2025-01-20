Small child runs across road in Orchard, mother only notices when she’s nearly across

Child runs across road in Orchard, netizens blame parents for negligence

A recent video shared on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page shows a small child dashing right in front of a car as it made a turn, prompting netizens to criticise her inattentive mother for negligence.

The incident reportedly occurred at YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road on 12 Jan.

In the footage, the camcar was seen making a left turn onto the road leading to the hotel car park.

As the vehicle approached, a young girl suddenly ran across the road alone.

Fortunately, the driver quickly noticed her and stopped the car before completing the turn.

Child’s movements seemingly unnoticed by mother

As the child continued crossing, she briefly turned and looked at her mother, who was standing off to one side.

The mother, seemingly unaware of her child’s movements, glanced up and began walking toward her.

She appeared to point and say something, perhaps urging her daughter to finish crossing.

When the child remained still on the road, the mother hurried to her side.

The video’s caption also suggests that earlier, the father had carried their older child across the road, and the mother only realised her younger child had crossed unattended moments later.

Commenters criticise child’s parents for negligence

Many netizens strongly criticised the parents of the young girl.

One commenter shared that they had often seen similar neglect by parents on public roads.

Another agreed, noting that such situations are common in Singapore, involving both locals and tourists.

They urged parents to keep a firm hold on their children near roads and car parks.

A third netizen praised the driver for staying alert and preventing an accident.

A fourth user expressed relief that the vehicle was not a bus or lorry, as the child could have been in the driver’s blind spot.

