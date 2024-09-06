‘The most difficult night’: China football team coach laments humiliating 7-0 defeat to Japan

China National Football Team loses 7-0 to Japan on 5 Sept

On Thursday (5 Sept), the China National Football Team suffered a humiliating defeat to its Japanese counterparts.

The two teams faced off at Saitama Stadium in Japan as part of the third round of Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Japan made a strong start, with its captain Wataru Endo, who plays for Liverpool FC, opening the scoring with a header from an unmarked position.

The Chinese defence struggled to cope, and shortly before half-time, Brighton FC’s Kaoru Mitoma doubled the lead with a well-placed header from a cross at the far post.

The second half was an even more dominating affair for the Japanese team as its players found the net five more times, with ex-Liverpool FC player Minamini scoring a brace.

China had advanced to this round largely thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Thailand.

Lions’ goalkeeper Hassan Sunny arguably played a part too, pulling off 11 saves in the last game against Thailand, indirectly helping China maintain its advantage.

China football fans react strongly to humiliating defeat against Japan

Chinese football fans have expressed a whirlwind of emotions following the crushing 7-0 defeat to Japan.

The one-sided scoreline sparked intense reactions among supporters, who were visibly upset by the team’s performance.

One fan, present at the match, did not hold back his frustration as the Chinese team acknowledged their supporters.

Shouting through the pain, he repeated the humiliating scoreline, clearly dismayed.

Another fan, visibly emotional, lamented the lack of fighting spirit from the Chinese team.

Through tears, he argued that if the team couldn’t compete on skill alone, they should at least show some aggression and “kick” the other players.

He added that many Japanese players are part of European leagues and might fear getting injured.

Chinese team coach calls it the ‘most difficult night’ of his career

Speaking to the press, China National Football Team coach Branko Ivanković described the defeat as the “most difficult night” of his career.

The Croatian gaffer explained that despite focusing on defensive strategies, his team conceded too many goals, some of which he felt “should not have happened”.

Looking ahead, the Chinese team will host Saudi Arabia next Tuesday (10 Sept), in its next Asian World Cup Qualifier match.

Featured image adapted from AFC Asian Cup on Facebook and Reuters.