China Southern Airlines Passenger Throws Coins At Plane, Causes 3.5-Hour Flight Delay

China Southern Airlines Flight Experiences Delay After Passenger Hurls Coins At Aircraft

On 29 Oct, reports emerged of a passenger throwing coins at a China Southern Airlines aircraft.

As a result of the incident, the flight experienced a delay of three and a half hours, taking off at 1.29pm instead of 10am.

The airline has since handed over the passenger responsible to airport police for investigation into the matter.

Passenger throws coins at China Southern Airlines plane

According to China Daily, China Southern Airlines reported on Sunday that flight CZ3121 was delayed by three and a half hours.

Passengers had been in the process of boarding the aircraft at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport using a boarding vehicle.

It was then that maintenance workers spotted the passenger throwing coins at the plane.

Two coins were found near the belly of the aircraft, causing authorities to conduct a safety check and delay the flight.

Originally scheduled to depart at 10am, the flight ended up taking off at 1.29pm after the safety inspection.

It arrived at its destination, Beijing Daxing International Airport, safely at 4pm.

The airline also confirmed that they handed the passenger to the police for further investigation.

Passengers reminded to follow civil aviation rules

China Southern Airlines went on to remind passengers to abide by civil aviation rules. As such, they must avoid jeopardising flight safety with their actions.

China Daily also noted that in the past, similar incidents have occurred in the country.

Back in April 2021, authorities cancelled a GX Airlines flight following the discovery of multiple coins wrapped in red paper on the ground.

The passenger responsible later confessed they tossed the coins to pray for blessings.

In June 2017, a flight experienced a delay of over five hours due to an elderly passenger hurling coins into the engine to pray for safety.

