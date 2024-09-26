Teen in China repeatedly kicks mother after she refuses to give him money, she tells onlookers not to interfere

Teen repeatedly kicks mother for refusing to give him money

A teen in eastern China has enraged many netizens after he was caught viciously attacking his mother for refusing to give him cash.

A recent Douyin video captured the male teen kicking a middle-aged woman, who was reported to be his mother.

It showed the woman standing passively in front of a fountain before she was suddenly kicked by the teen, causing her to fall to the ground.

Despite her fall, the teen continued trampling her, prompting a female bystander to intervene and try to stop him.

However, the teen ignored the bystander and repeatedly chased and kicked his mother even as she got up.

The incident reportedly occurred on 15 Sept outside their home in Shandong province.

Subdued and taken into custody by police officers

Eventually, the property’s security staff intervened to stop the attack and called the police, Southern China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Even after being restrained by security guards, the teen still charged at his mother.

After police arrived, he was finally subdued and taken away by the officers.

A video posted on Douyin showed three officers subduing the teen. One of them could be seen yanking the teen’s hair as the boy was lifted off the ground and taken away.

Teen allegedly became angry after mother refused to provide cash

According to nearby shop owners, the reason the teen kicked his mother was she refused to hand him cash as he requested, reports SCMP.

The mother reportedly divorced her husband and had been spoiling her son following the separation.

They recounted that she did not fight back and told bystanders not to intervene during the attack.

After the arrest, the mother bailed her son out and took him home on that day, according to a report from 网易新闻.

Netizens expressed rage & concern over mother’s well-being

The video has gone viral, amassing over 5 million views. Many netizens criticised the son for his vicious actions towards his mother.

One woman shared her compassion for the mother assaulted by her son.

Another netizen opined that the teen had been overly spoiled from a young age, pointing out it was evident from his behaviour.

One netizen said that it is never acceptable for children to hit their mothers, regardless of the circumstances.

Some people expressed sadness at the sight of the visible scar from her past cesarean section, exposed during the assault.

Lastly, several netizens singled out the police officer who had pulled the teen’s hair during the arrest and expressed approval of the behaviour.

