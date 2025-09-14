Chinatown coffee stall owner dies from cancer aged 80, learnt to brew at 13

Owner continued to run coffee stall in Chinatown Complex despite suffering from cancer

Known for the old-school taste of his coffee, a Chinatown Complex hawker has passed away at the age of 80 after suffering from cancer.

News of Mr Tan Chew Ning’s death was posted in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, where a netizen shared a photo of his obituary.

According to the notice, which was pasted on the closed shutters of his stall, Mr Tan passed away peacefully last Wednesday (10 Sept), and was cremated on Saturday (13 Sept).

Netizens lament passing of Chinatown coffee stall owner

Netizens lamented Mr Tan’s passing, with many saying they used to drink coffee from his Tai Hwa Coffee Stall often.

Those who loved his kopi-o kosong proclaimed it to be “the best” they had tried, praising its traditional taste.

Some were surprised at his demise, having patronised his stall recently. One commenter said he just drunk his coffee the Saturday before his passing and he looked “very healthy”.

Deceased started brewing coffee at 13

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Tan’s 50-year-old son said his father learnt to brew coffee from his grandfather at the tender age of just 13, dropping out of school to help him.

His grandfather ran a coffee shop in Pagoda Street until it was repossessed in 1993, following which Mr Tan worked at various coffee stalls.

In 2008, Mr Tan’s son asked him whether he wanted to run his own stall.

They then took over Tai Hwa Coffee Stall with a partner who later left the business.

After Mr Tan’s wife, who also brewed coffee, died in 2018, he reduced his hours to 11 hours daily, from about 17.

He insisted on traditional methods

However, he continued to be “stubborn” about how he brewed his coffee, insisting on doing it the old-fashioned way.

This included using a gas stove to boil water and “pulling” his teh tarik.

As these methods took a longer time, he lost some customers as a result, his son said.

Diagnosed with cancer over a year ago

More than a year ago, Mr Tan started experiencing stomach pain and constipation, his son said.

After doctors diagnosed that he had colon cancer, he underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy.

He was initially recovering, but recently had a relapse.

Owner worked at Chinatown coffee stall despite cancer

Despite suffering from cancer, Mr Tan continued to work at his stall, his son said.

His final day at the stall was last Sunday (7 Sept), as the food centre was being cleaned from 8 to 9 Sept.

On 10 Sept, he did not open the stall as he felt unwell.

But in the afternoon, he complained of discomfort and collapsed at home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

His son said his 42-year-old wife will take over the stall, ensuring that the coffee will continue brewing.

