S’pore’s Chinatown Is World’s 14th Coolest Neighbourhood, Behind Colombia, HK & Tokyo

Singapore’s Chinatown Is 14th Coolest Neighbourhood In The World

Forget the glamour of the Central Business District and Orchard, Chinatown is officially 14th coolest neighbourhood in the world.

The Singaporean district is not only a place of historical and cultural significance but also teeming with nightlife and artistic activities.

This is based on an annual poll conducted by renowned culture publication TimeOut. It saw Laureles in Colombia taking the top spot.

Although Chinatown finds itself behind neighbourhoods in Hong Kong and Tokyo, it is the only Singaporean entry on the list.

Chinatown is the coolest neighbourhood because it shows the ‘multifacetedness’ of Singapore

On Tuesday (17 Oct), TimeOut unveiled its big list of the coolest neighbourhoods across the globe in 2023.

Standing at the 14th place representing Singapore is Chinatown. According to the publication, it “encapsulates the multifacetedness of Singapore”.

This district is home to several sites of cultural significance, such as temples, traditional pastry shops and tea houses. The most famous of which is the iconic Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

At the same time, it also boasts two popular hawker centres, Amoy Street Food Centre and Hong Lim Food Centre.

By night, an exciting nightlife takes over the tranquillity of Chinatown in the day, as the diverse number of bars commence operations for the evening.

On top of that, art studios, pottery studios, and art jamming sessions in the area are there to satisfy the artistically inclined.

Behind neighbourhoods in Colombia, Hong Kong & Japan

Coming in at the top spot of the list of coolest neighbourhoods is Laureles in Medellín, Colombia.

It is famous for the La 70 nightlife strip, as well as other recreational spots such as parks and yoga studios.

At 14th place, Chinatown also finds itself behind Sheung Wan in Hong Kong and Tomigaya in Tokyo, Japan.

However, it is still the only Singaporean entry on the list. Countries such as Japan, the United States, and Australia have more than one entry on the Top-40 list.

