Chris Evans Reportedly Marries 26-Year-Old Actress Alba Baptista In Private, Marvel Stars Attend

Chris Evans & 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Alba Baptista Are Reportedly Married

Captain America is now off the market, as Chris Evans has reportedly just married his actress girlfriend Alba Baptista.

The 42-year-old Marvel star and his 26-year-old girlfriend tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Boston.

The ceremony was so secret that guests reportedly had to surrender their devices and sign non-disclosure agreements.

This includes fellow Marvel franchise co-actors, as well as close friends and family of the couple.

Guests at private ceremony had to sign non-disclosure agreements & keep their devices

According to entertainment news outlet Page Six, Evans and Baptista married in an intimate ceremony at the couple’s home in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apparently, the couple “locked down” the event to keep it private. An insider told Page Six that guests at the wedding supposedly had to sign non-disclosure agreements.

On top of that, they had to put away their phones and devices.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth & Jeremy Renner supposedly attended wedding

The ‘Captain America’ actor and the ‘Warrior Nun’ actress invited their closest friends and family to witness the special occassion.

The insider shared that some of Evan’s Marvel comrades were in attendance as well.

This includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

At the time of this writing, neither Evans nor Baptista have confirmed any details about the wedding.

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista have been together for about 2 years

The couple reportedly started dating sometime in 2021, per People Magazine.

Back in 2022, Evans told Shonda Rhimes that he was “laser-focused” on finding a partner during an interview for the 2022 Netflix film ‘The Grey Man’.

In the movie, the actor played the antagonist Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent-turned-professional assassin.

Before he deleted all his social media accounts in June, Evans used to post pictures and videos of him and Baptista together.

Baptista made her English language debut in the lead role of Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun’ from 2020 to 2022. Prior to that, the actress had credits in multiple Portuguese films and television shows.

She had also taken on the role of a Dior model in the 1950s in the 2022 historical comedy film ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’.

Featured image adapted from Page Six.