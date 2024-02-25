Customer says chrysanthemum tea in packet drinks looked like plain water, case under investigation

Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea looked like plain water & was tasteless, customer says

A woman’s Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations turned out to be blander than expected when the chrysanthemum tea she bought looked like plain water, she said.

The customer, who bought a carton of 24 Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea packet drinks, also found the drinks tasteless.

Yeo’s has said they’re investigating the matter.

Woman buys chrysanthemum tea from FairPrice in Pasir Ris

The 56-year-old woman, identified as Ms Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that she bought the drinks on 1 Feb.

She spent about S$5 for a carton of Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea from the FairPrice supermarket in White Sands, a mall in Pasir Ris.

Intended for the CNY celebrations, she purchased a total of 24 packets in total — four sets of six packets each.

Chrysanthemum tea looks & tastes like plain water, customer says

On the second day of CNY (11 Feb), she opened a set and drank from one packet.

However, the beverage inside tasted bland and tasteless, “no different from plain water”, she claimed.

She took another packet from the same set and poured its contents into a jar, and found that its contents were clear and looked exactly like plain water.

Thinking it was a production error and was confined to only that set, she decided to disregard it.

Unfortunately, on 18 Feb she opened another set of packet drinks from the box and found it just as tasteless.

Carton of chrysanthemum tea returned to supermarket

Finally, Ms Zheng returned the carton of chrysanthemum tea to the supermarket last Wednesday (21 Feb).

She was told that the drinks would be sent back to the manufacturer and the retailer would keep in touch with her.

In response to queries from Shin Min, Yeo’s said it was aware of the matter.

The case is under investigation, the company said, and it would provide updates if more details are available.

MS News has reached out to FairPrice and Yeo’s for more information.

