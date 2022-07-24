Man Chugs Iced Tea Bottle In One Shot, Falls Ill & Vomits Blood

Man In China Chugs Chilled Bottle, Gets Hospitalised

In the ongoing sweltering heat of the past few days, chugging a bottle of iced tea probably sounds like paradise.

Such actions, though, can wreak devastating consequences on our health if we don’t exercise caution.

Recently, a man in China drank a bottle of iced black tea in one shot, intending to refresh himself amidst a heat wave.

Instead of feeling refreshed, he fell ill and rushed to the hospital, before throwing up blood.

Man vomits blood after he chugs bottle of iced black tea

According to 163.com on 19 Jul, the incident occurred in the Harbin region of Northeast China.

A man was walking into the emergency department of the Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, bending down and vomiting blood as he did so.

Other patients in the area then vacated the premises quickly, and the incident was captured in CCTV footage.

Medical staff at the department proceeded to quickly admit him for immediate treatment. After a blood transfusion, doctors were able to stabilise his vital signs, placing him out of danger.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly in good health prior to his hospitalisation. When questioned, he said he had chugged a bottle of iced tea in one shot due to the heat.

He then felt ill and vomited blood as a result.

When he started vomiting, he was already entering the early stages of shock. If medical staff weren’t quick to react, the consequences could have been even more severe.

Doctor explains reasons behind illness

The doctor handling the case explained the reasons behind his patient’s sudden illness.

The doctor went on to state that a large amount of frozen liquid entering his digestive tract caused strong spasms in the mucosa of the organ. This resulted in gastrointestinal bleeding and mucosal tear.

He further mentioned that it can be common for such a tear to cause such heavy bleeding. “Once it happens, it could be life-threatening,” he said.

The doctor has also reminded the public of the dangers of consuming frozen food and beverage. These edibles can irritate the digestive tract, as witnessed in this incident.

Instead, members of the public should reduce their consumption of such food, as well as their speed in doing so.

Exercise caution while consuming chilled food and drinks

The man’s predicament could have been even more severe had he not been attended to promptly.

Fortunately, medical staff were ready to assist him and prevent his situation from becoming dire.

A seemingly innocuous food item like a chilled drink has the potential of truly bringing us to our knees. As such, we ought to do our part in keeping ourselves safe by eating and drinking slowly, especially if the food is cold.

Featured image adapted from China Press.