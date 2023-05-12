Traveller Brings A Pack Of Cigarettes Across S’pore Customs, Fined S$200 For Failing To Declare

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Traveller Allegedly Fined S$200 At Singapore Customs For A Pack Of Cigarettes

As driving to and from Johor is a casual event for most Singaporeans, some may forget that strict border rules still apply.

Recently, an individual was fined for forgetting to declare one pack of cigarettes at Singapore customs.

The simple mistake had, unfortunately, cost the person S$200.

Needless to say, he will not be forgetting this pricey transgression anytime soon.

Failed to declare cigarettes before entering customs

A Facebook user shared about the experience in a post on Thursday (11 May).

He crafted the post as a public service announcement (PSA) to “all smoker(s) passing through Singapore”.

The OP attached a letter issued by Singapore Customs that summarised the offence.

The letter states that the individual had committed an offence under Section 128B of the Customs Act for failing to declare dutiable goods.

According to the summary, customs officers found the item through the passenger X-ray.

They had discovered one packet of cigarettes that are also “non-SP compliant”.

Based on the Singapore Customs website, all cigarettes brought into Singapore must comply with the new Standardised Packaging (SP) requirements.

Cigarettes that are SP-compliant will have enlarged graphic warnings and minimal branding.

Hence, the visitor was fined S$200 for their transgressions.

The letter also stated that customs officers disposed of the offensive item.

S$200 fine for first-timers but more for repeat offenders

According to Singapore Customs, visitors coming to Singapore must declare all cigarettes and tobacco items.

Failure to do so will lead to a S$200 fine per packet or per 20 sticks or part thereof.

That is only the case for first-time offenders, though.

Those caught on the second and third attempts will be fined S$500 and $S800 per packet respectively.

Visitor fined after failing to declare one pack of cigarettes

As it turns out, the rule has been in place since 1 Jul 2020.

Although it has almost been three years since the law was passed, there still appear to be some who are unclear.

Let this be a PSA and a timely reminder to all those planning to cross the border.

Hopefully, you can avoid ‘paying’ hundreds of dollars for just a pack of cigarettes that you won’t get to keep anyway.

