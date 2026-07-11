S’pore’s Circle Line goes full circle as final 3 stations open on 12 July

Circle Line fully opens on 12 July with 3 new stations, completing Singapore’s orbital MRT route

Singapore’s Circle Line (CCL) will finally be completed on Sunday (12 July), with the opening of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations.

The three stations form Circle Line Stage 6 (CCL6), connecting HarbourFront to Marina Bay and completing the 39km orbital MRT line after years of construction.

With the new stretch in service, commuters travelling between the west, city centre and east can enjoy faster, more direct journeys without changing trains.

Transfer-free journeys & shorter travel times

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release published on 14 May, the completed Circle Line will span 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations linking commuters to all existing MRT lines.

One key improvement is a direct journey from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay, which previously required transfers between the Circle, North East and North-South lines.

Once CCL6 opens, commuters can complete the same journey on a single train, saving around 10 minutes.

LTA said the completed line will “strengthen connectivity and resilience across the rail network, and improve access to key employment nodes, residential areas and lifestyle destinations”.

Three stations serve Greater Southern Waterfront & CBD

Each of the three new stations has been designed to serve both existing communities and future developments.

Keppel Station will support upcoming homes and commercial developments in the Greater Southern Waterfront, while also improving access to PSA International and Keppel Distripark.

The station features colourful ventilation shafts inspired by Singapore’s iconic cable cars.

Meanwhile, Cantonment Station, located beneath the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, will provide easier access to nearby housing estates, heritage landmarks and the future rejuvenated railway station.

Its design incorporates elements of the national monument, blending old and new architecture.

Finally, Prince Edward Road Station will serve office workers in the Shenton Way district as well as grant access to cultural landmarks such as Hock Teck See Temple and Masjid Haji Muhammad Salleh.

Its design pays tribute to Singapore’s maritime history and the waterfront communities that once occupied the area.

New stations feature barrier-free design

All three stations include barrier-free features such as lifts, escalators and tactile guidance systems.

LTA said the stations also incorporate energy-efficient technologies, including smart lighting, motion sensors and hybrid cooling systems.

To encourage more sustainable travel and encourage walking and cycling, these are also equipped with sheltered linkways and bicycle parking.

Public preview held before opening

Ahead of the official opening, thousands of commuters visited the stations during a public preview on 4 July.

They explored the new stations, enjoyed free shuttle train rides and took part in games and activities organised by LTA.

From Sunday (12 July), trains on the completed Circle Line will run at frequencies of about two minutes during peak hours on the main loop, with services adjusted based on passenger demand, according to an LTA news release published on 24 June.

Also read: Circle Line wayfinding displays made clearer after public feedback, including larger text

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook and RailTravel Station on Facebook.