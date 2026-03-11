Woman spots civet cat in Clementi without knowing what it was, says it ran up a tree ‘like a squirrel’

Woman comes across civet cat in Clementi, did not know what it was at first

A woman in Singapore had a surprising encounter when she unknowingly spotted a civet cat walking along a pavement in Clementi one night.

The animal later ran up a tree “like a squirrel”, leaving her confused.

Woman sees civet cat in Clementi, clueless what it was

The unusual sighting was shared on TikTok by @spamslaps on 8 March, where the animal could be seen moving across a footpath near a sheltered walkway.

In the video, the woman could be heard reacting with a mix of excitement and caution as she tried to figure out what the creature was.

“Cat? Raccoon? Otter? What are you?” the Original Poster (OP) wrote in the caption.

As the animal ambled across the pavement, the OP said: “Oh my god, you’re so cute.”

Her survival instinct then kicked in, with the TikTok user saying: “Okay, please don’t attack me.”

Netizens say animal in video is a civet cat

A netizen shared that the animal was a civet cat, and that it looks like a “smaller version of the Coatimundi”.

A TikTok user thought the animal also looked injured, to which the OP replied that it “ran up a tree like a squirrel” after she stopped filming.

A commenter agreed, warning the OP that injured animals can get aggressive.

Another netizen mentioned that they spotted a civet cat too, near the community centre at Telok Blangah.

OP thought it was a ‘weird otter’

In response to MS News queries, the OP, identified as Ms Ahi said she spotted the animal on 8 March near Block 355, Clementi Avenue 2.

The 34-year-old mentioned that she only realised it was a civet cat after someone commented on her TikTok post.

“I thought it was a weird otter that wandered too far from the canals,” she said.

When asked what happened to the civet cat after it climbed up the tree, Ms Ahi said it just disappeared.

However, a friend who was with her at that time told her that there was a second civet cat that ran into a drain, too.

AVS advises public to keep a safe distance

According to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), civets are usually found in forests, parks, mangroves and even roof spaces of buildings in Singapore.

These animals are nocturnal by nature and enjoy staying in trees and high places.

AVS advises the public to keep a safe distance should they come across a civet cat, and to observe it from afar.

The authority also warns that civets may attack in self-defence, and to seek medical attention immediately if bitten.

The public can also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they come across civets that are injured, distressed or trapped.

