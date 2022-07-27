Clarke Quay To Become A Day-And-Night Hangout Under S$62M Upgrade, With Brunch Spots & Pet-Friendly Areas

Clarke Quay To Transform Into Day & Night Destination With S$62 Million Asset Enhancement Initiative

When we think of Clarke Quay, we think of a place to go for wild parties, late suppers, and other nightlife activities. For some of us, it might even be where we went clubbing and got drunk for the very first time.

Next year, however, Singaporeans and tourists alike can look forward to a wider variety of both night and day offerings at the iconic riverfront area.

Taking on the new name of CQ @ Clarke Quay, the hub will boast all sorts of exciting dining and lifestyle concepts.

This will be unveiled after a massive S$62 million asset enhancement initiative (AEI).

If this is your regular hangout spot, you need not worry about going somewhere else, as it will be business as usual throughout the enhancement period.

Clarke Quay to undergo S$62M Asset Enhancement Initiative

On Tuesday (26 Jul), real estate giant CapitaLand announced that Clarke Quay, primarily known for its nightlife attractions, will be undergoing a S$62 million transformation into a day-and-night destination.

According to a press release, it will also be branded as “CQ @ Clarke Quay” both in Singapore and abroad to reflect its modern interpretation of Clarke Quay’s rich heritage.

This project isn’t just expensive, it’s expansive as well.

Besides introducing a variety of lifestyle concepts and additional F&B options – including for the breakfast and lunch crowds – the outdoor refreshment areas will get some updates.

Paw-rents would be glad to know that developers are working with tenants to turn the property into a pet-friendly attraction. Time to bring your furbabies for a stroll by the river with you.

A new look & improved infrastructure

Along with the new offerings will come a brand new look as well.

The Block B warehouses will sport a new coat of heritage colours that reference historical palettes and highlight the characteristics of the godown typology.

Adorning Tan Tye Place’s refreshed property facade will be gorgeous murals paying tribute to life in the precinct.

Read Bridge will also have steps that can double up as seats – a nod to its past as a social gathering spot for storytelling – and a new accessibility ramp with lookout points.

There will be heritage panels, cast iron manhole covers, and bronze plate tiles describing Clarke Quay’s history to further engage visitors.

In addition, there will be improvements to the daytime thermal comfort of the inner streets with heat-reducing canopies and new fans that enhance air circulation. This will provide cooler ambient temperatures all day and all night — essential in our humid climate.

The AEI will happen in phases from the third quarter of 2022 until the third quarter of 2023. Operations at CQ @ Clarke Quay will still continue during that period.

3 main zones offering different concepts

When the AEI is complete, there will be three main zones to explore. They are:

The Riverfront (Blocks A and D) — Riverside dining in an alfresco or heritage shophouse setting

The Warehouses (Block B) — A blend of retail lifestyle and F&B concepts

The Circuit (Blocks C and E) — High-energy concepts, entertainment, and F&B establishments

Many companies are already eager to be part of the new Clarke Quay. Despite still being in the advanced negotiations stage, pre-commitment from tenants has already reached over 70% of the net lettable area.

There’ll be loads to see and do in The Warehouses zone alone, such as:

A grocer with an in-store dining concept by FairPrice Finest

A music lifestyle experience by Swee Lee

Catching the Waves, a beauty salon and pottery-themed cafe

A coffeehouse flagship by a local specialty coffee brand

A brewery concept by a top hospitality group

Over at the other zones, you can relax and destress after a long and difficult week at spa and massage chain Natureland.

After that, tuck into some good garb at Chinese restaurant Seafood Paradise. Or, if you’re craving an adrenaline rush, challenge your friends to accompany you on the Slingshot, which catapults you 70m above the Singapore River.

Not to be left out, existing key tenants Zouk Group and 1-Group will be expanding their own day-to-night offerings to keep up with the repositioning of CQ @ Clarke Quay.

CapitaLand also prepared a video showing all the exciting new changes and additions, which you can watch here.

Looking forward to a brand new Clarke Quay

While Clarke Quay was a place where many memories were forged, the revamp is a sign that it’s time to start making new ones.

Adding more daytime offerings is also welcome news for those of us who feel our late-night clubbing days are far behind us.

What are you most looking forward to at the new CQ @ Clarke Quay after the enhancement? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image courtesy of CapitaLand, Meta Architecture and Formwerkz Architects.

