Declutter time: Swap your old clothes for groceries like rice at South West District’s recycling drive

Drop off recyclables at Clean Up @ South West 2025 in exchange for grocery items

Planning to declutter your home for the new year? The annual Clean Up @ South West returns for its 2025 edition, offering residents the opportunity to recycle old and unwanted items in exchange for groceries.

Organised by the South West Community Development Council (CDC), the initiative encourages sustainable living by providing convenient recycling points across the district.

These community collection points are set up in collaboration with Grassroots Organisations, making it easy for everyone to get involved and embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle.

More than 40 collection points across 10 divisions

Since its launch in 2006, Clean Up @ South West has collected nearly 1,100 tonnes of recyclables — the equivalent of saving more than 18,300 trees.

These collection points are set up across the district to divert significant waste from landfills and foster a sense of environmental responsibility within the community.

This year, a total of 41 recycling points will be available across 10 divisions in the South West District, including Bukit Batok, Telok Blangah, and Taman Jurong.

Collection dates are scheduled for 21 Dec 2024, 22 Dec 2024, 4 Jan 2025, and 5 Jan 2025, depending on the location of the recycling point. Most sessions will take place in the morning.

Here are the types of recyclables that are accepted:

Books and magazines

Unwanted paper and cartons

Good-quality, clean clothes

The following items will not be accepted:

Wet or shredded paper

Bedsheets

Torn or soiled garments

Undergarments

Curtains

Wet cloth

Trade 2kg of clothes for 1kg of rice

Adding to the appeal, participants will receive grocery coupons for their recyclables.

For example, for every 2kg of clothes recycled, a coupon for 1kg of rice will be rewarded — a simple yet fulfilling way to contribute to sustainability while benefiting households.

Additionally, recycling 5kg of paper, cartons, or newspapers earns a coupon for one packet of noodles. Coupons can be redeemed for groceries at a later date.

Clean up while doing good for the environment

Aligned with the CDC’s Sustainable South West masterplan, Clean Up @ South West highlights the importance of the 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — and celebrates efforts towards a zero-waste future.

Whether you’re decluttering for the new year, adopting sustainable habits, or both, this is the perfect time to get involved and make a difference.

For a complete list of recycling points, dates, and timings, click here.

Learn more about the Sustainable South West masterplan here, and stay updated by following South West CDC on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with the South West Community Development Council.

Featured image courtesy of the South West Community Development Council.