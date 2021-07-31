Church Of The Holy Cross Reports 2 Covid-19 Cases

While measures are in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, positive cases are still popping up in various locations around Singapore.

The latest news involves a Catholic church on Clementi Avenue 1, that has 2 positive Covid-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post by the Church of the Holy Cross, a newly confirmed positive case was found after another case was detected on Sunday (25 Jul).



The church has since announced its temporary closure from 31 Jul – 14 Aug. The premises will undergo deep cleaning during this period.

Cases attended morning Mass on 25 Jul

Explaining the reason for the closure, the church noted that a parishioner who attended their 25 Jul morning Mass has tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement comes after the church reported its first case, who tested positive on 26 Jul.

Apparently, both parishioners had sat in the same zone during the 25 Jul Mass.

Following the first case, the second parishioner was placed on quarantine order (QO) on 28 Jul before testing positive on 29 Jul.

In light of this development, the church revealed that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be contacting all parishioners who had been in close contact with the 2.

The individuals in question will then have to serve a QO.

Clementi church will close for 2 weeks

As a result of these positive cases, the church has made the difficult decision to close its doors temporarily from 31 Jul to 14 Aug.

The church will also undergo deep cleaning during this time to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Those who were present during the 25 Jul Mass may also want to keep an eye on their own health and seek medical assistance if anything seems amiss.

Thankful for everyone’s cooperation

It’s disheartening to hear of more cases popping up in our community, but we are thankful that everyone involved is cooperating smoothly.

We hope that the affected are handling the news well and are taking care of themselves.

Hopefully, no more cases will surface, so the church can open its doors again as planned.

