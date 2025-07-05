Police called after crowd gets stuck in Clementi Mall basement due to escalator maintenance

Long queues form for lifts after up-riding escalator in Clementi Mall goes under maintenance

A tense situation developed in The Clementi Mall earlier this week when a crowd got stuck in its basement, resulting in some desperate shoppers calling the police.

The incident was caused by one of the two escalators undergoing maintenance, meaning the only way up was via the lifts.

Crowd forms at Clementi Mall basement after escalator is turned off

Posting in Complaint Singapore on Facebook, a netizen named Jake Tan said shoppers at Clementi Mall’s basement on Tuesday (1 July) afternoon realised that the up-riding escalator had been turned off for maintenance.

This left only the down-riding escalator running during the busy lunch hour.

Unsurprisingly, a crowd quickly formed close to 2pm as people could not get out of the basement.

Some were workers needing to get back to work after lunch, others were rushing for appointments, and some appeared to be delivery riders carrying bags of food and drinks.

Crowd ushered to lifts, which were also crowded

Trying to manage the situation, a female security officer who was present ushered people towards the two lifts, Mr Tan said.

However, the huge crowd meant that there was also a long queue for the lifts, which had slow frequency, he added.

Frustrated shoppers could be seen pacing back and forth between the escalators and lifts. Someone was heard complaining that there was not even a staircase.

Security officer refuses to turn off downward escalator

Mr Tan said some of them spoke calmly to the security officer, requesting that the down-riding escalator be turned off too.

This would enable it to be used to climb in both directions, so people who are in a hurry could at least have another way out.

However, the security officer firmly refused, despite some pleading with her.

This led to people losing their temper and hurling insults and vulgarities at her, Mr Tan added.

A few people also called the police, with a man shouting that the police had been called — but the security officer still did not relent and continued to refer them to the lifts.

Escalator maintenance completed in 30 mins

Finally, before the police could arrive, the escalator’s maintenance was completed.

This led to relief all round as people were finally released from their “basement prison” and could go up.

The whole incident lasted about 30 minutes, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Netizen hopes mall can provide explanation

In his post, Mr Tan said the incident “truly spoilt the first day of the second half of the year” for many people, including himself.

He questioned why the mall’s security was not allowed to turn off the down-riding escalator temporarily to relieve the situation, asking how hard it would be to do this.

He also pointed out that the large crowd stuck in the basement posed a danger, adding:

Would this not be an issue in the event of an emergency, such as a fire?

He hoped the mall’s management would provide “a proper explanation”.

Clementi Mall says escalator turned off as it developed a fault

In response to queries from Shin Min, however, a mall spokesperson did not directly answer Mr Tan’s questions.

They said the up-riding escalator was “taken out of service for safety reasons” after it developed a fault.

Security personnel were deployed on-site “to facilitate the movement of shoppers”.

They were stationed “to assist and direct shoppers to use the nearby lifts”, they added, concluding:

The escalator was repaired and restored within the same day. We thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Featured image adapted from Jake Tan via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.