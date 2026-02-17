Home in Thailand catches fire due to unextinguished candles family lit for CNY prayers

Family’s home goes up in flames after they did not fully extinguish Chinese New Year prayer candles

A townhouse in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, caught fire on Monday (16 Feb) morning after the family living there did not fully extinguish the candles they had lit for Chinese New Year prayers.

The incident occurred at a home located in the Phra Ngam community, 445 Phra Pathom Chedi subdistrict, within the Nakhon Pathom municipality.

Police officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving an alert at about 10.30am.

They also coordinated with the city’s rescue foundation and municipal disaster prevention and mitigation unit.

Personnel spent over 20 minutes containing the fire

Upon arrival, a team of personnel, led by Mayor Somchoke Pongkwan, found flames spreading from the second floor of the two-storey concrete townhouse.

The sight of smoke and fire caused concern among nearby residents.

It took crews more than 20 minutes to contain the fire.

Embers from candles suspected to be the culprit

Following the preliminary investigation, they found damage near a household altar on the second floor, which they believed was the fire’s origin.

Authorities believe embers from candles used during worship may have ignited nearby flammable materials because they were not fully extinguished.

Prayers held earlier in the day

The homeowner, 72-year-old Thongsuk Chaihawong, said that family members had performed Chinese New Year prayers at the second-floor altar earlier that day, lighting incense sticks and candles.

After completing the ritual, they reportedly left without completely extinguishing the candles.

No injuries reported in incident

Members of the public informed the authorities after noticing smoke coming from the upper floor.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

