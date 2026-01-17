Woman allegedly removes CNY decorations from door of Boon Keng flat, police report made

Police looking into case of woman who allegedly removed CNY decorations from Boon Keng flat

A police report has been made after a woman allegedly removed Chinese New Year decorations pasted on the door of a flat in Boon Keng.

CCTV footage of the alleged act was uploaded by the flat owner on YouTube on 12 Jan.

3 women exit lift in Boon Keng, approach unit

The video, which started with a timestamp of 7.33pm on 11 Jan, showed three women exiting the lift on the ninth floor.

Previous videos posted by the same account noted that the footage was taken at Block 22 Boon Keng Road.

A fourth woman can be seen inside the lift, peering at the other three but not stepping out of the lift.

The three women approached the unit, with one woman in a white top walking directly up to the door and saying, “Oh my God!”

The other women laughed and stared at something on the door.

Women stare at door, mention person in photo

The woman in the white top mentioned someone’s face as she looked at the door.

Previous videos on the channel reveal that the flat owner and a neighbour are involved in a dispute over harassment and intentional property damage, with the police having been called at least once.

A photo of the neighbour is also pasted on the door, according to the account holder.

As the three women stared at the door and made reference to a photo, the one wearing a black top asked, “What do you mean? He caused violence here?”

Woman rings doorbell of unit several times

The woman in the white then proceeded to ring the doorbell, asking, “Are you okay, sir?”

She also took a photo of the door before ringing the doorbell several more times and asking questions including, “Are you alright?”, “Poor thing… I’m here for you.” and “I just want to talk to you… I feel so bad.”

Her friends stood close to the lift, with one of them recording her with her phone at one point.

Woman appears to remove CNY decorations & throw them on the floor

At about 7.40pm, the woman appears to be removing CNY decorations from the door and throwing them on the floor, with her friend recording her.

After about a minute, she tells her friends to go upstairs and turns to leave, but not before tripping on a step and almost falling.

At the end of the video, some CNY decorations are seen lying torn on the floor outside a unit.

Police report lodged: SPF

The account holder said the three women were “detained by the police” shortly after the incident, and “their particulars taken down”.

He identified the fourth woman, who did not get out of the lift, as a family member of a “frequent harasser”.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged.

The police are looking into the matter, it said.

