Man allegedly destroys Woodlands neighbour’s altar, tries to yank mounted CCTV camera

In a TikTok video that recently went viral, a man was allegedly seen destroying his neighbour’s altar placed along an HDB corridor in Woodlands.

The man also attempted to yank a CCTV camera, which ended up capturing footage of him vandalising the altar.

According to the OP, the man allegedly harassed the family on multiple occasions before the incident, including smoking deliberately near their home to provoke them.

Man wreaks havoc outside neighbour’s house

The video, posted by TikTok user @cailyn2308, showed CCTV footage captured outside an HDB flat in Woodlands on Sunday (22 June).

At the start of the 30-second clip, the man was seen walking up to the unit and forcefully banging the metal gate.

He then tries to rip off the security camera, yanking at it aggressively.

After that, he turns towards the parapet, knocks over what appears to be an incense holder, and walks away.

Perpetrator splashed unidentified liquid along corridor

Speaking to MS News, the OP — who requested to remain anonymous — revealed that the man and her elderly parents have been embroiled in a longstanding conflict.

She claimed that the man would frequently knock and bang on the door, litter, and even damage their property.

Her family was forced to install a security camera as a result of the man’s alleged actions.

In a follow-up video, the same man was seen splashing an unidentified liquid along the corridor last December.

“The water that he [splashed] could be his urine or just pure water,” she said.

Often appeared intoxicated

The OP claimed the man was “intoxicated on most days”, as they often heard shouting from his flat.

“However, being drunk does not justify bullying or harassing us,” she wrote in the comments section.

She added that the man had allegedly threatened her elderly mother several times and even damaged her family’s digital lock.

Smoked at window ledge & affected neighbour’s laundry

According to the OP, the man would intentionally smoke at the window ledge, knowing that her family’s unit was directly above his.

The cigarette smoke would drift into their home as a result, causing her mother to suffer breathing difficulties.

To make matters worse, their laundry — which was left outside to dry — would also end up smelling of cigarette smoke.

The OP shared that her family had once confronted the man.

Though the man claimed he had stopped smoking due to cancer, he was allegedly still seen holding a cigarette afterwards.

Acknowledging that smoking is permitted in HDB flats, the OP pointed out that the man could have smoked along the corridor or living room, which would minimise the effect on her family.

The OP shared that the family had reported the matter to the police on multiple occasions.

However, the authorities only took their statements and allegedly stopped short of issuing warnings or pressing charges.

