‘Best sleep I ever had’: S’pore Redditor celebrates after neighbour who made life ‘hell’ for 5 years dies

Redditor celebrates after neighbour who made life “hell” for 5 years dies

On Monday (10 Feb), a Redditor took to the Singapore Raw subreddit to celebrate after their neighbour who made life “hell” for five years passed away.

Sharing details of the incident, the OP described the elderly neighbour’s alleged actions as “nothing but constant torture”.

The OP claimed that her deceased neighbour would hit the wall every night, in the early hours between 2am and 3am.

Initially, the OP claimed their family tried getting to know her, as well as her circumstances, better.

However, the neighbour allegedly cursed at the OP and their family, even splashing water at their sister.

Neighbour allegedly didn’t attend mediation session

Both parties eventually lodged police reports against each other and were later told to attend mediation sessions.

However, the neighbour allegedly failed to attend the mediation session.

The OP’s family then turned to several agencies but got turned down by all of them.

They eventually sought legal advice from a lawyer and were told it would cost between S$10,000 and S$15,000 if they brought the case to court.

The OP also said in the post that some individuals who visited the neighbour told their family that she was a long-term patient at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Having learned about this, the OP even tried contacting IMH for help, but could not do anything as they were not the neighbour’s family or guardian.

OP felt ‘damn happy’ after seeing neighbour’s funeral

About a month ago, an ambulance came by and took the neighbour to the hospital.

Even though it’s unclear what had happened to the elderly woman, the OP claimed they had the “best sleep” during this period. Their mood also improved drastically.

Earlier this week, the OP saw the neighbour’s funeral at their block’s void deck. Even though they were initially shocked, the OP said they felt “damn happy” afterwards.

User joked it’d be a ‘new nightmare’ if OP continues hearing banging

The post has since gone viral on the Singapore Raw subreddit, with users leaving more than 100 comments in the thread.

One user shared their own experience with a “neighbour from hell”, noting that they eventually moved out after “everyone that supposed to help you doesn’t work”.

However, another user urged the OP to move on and said the elderly woman’s situation could’ve been better if there were loved ones caring for her.

A few users hope that the OP will not continue hearing knocking sounds, or that might be the start of their “new nightmare”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

