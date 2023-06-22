10 English Cocker Spaniels Need New Homes In S’pore, Breeder Reportedly Closing Business

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Animal Organisation Seeks New Owners For English Cocker Spaniels

If you have space in your home and heart to care for a dog, this is your sign to consider finding your fated furry friend through adoption.

10 adorable English Cocker Spaniels are in need of new homes — and you might just be the perfect pawrent for them.

The dogs are from a breeder who is shutting down their business.

Prospective owners are required to answer a comprehensive list of questions for the organisation managing the adoption process to access their suitability.

This is because some of the dogs have health conditions that owners must be prepared to treat.

10 English Cocker Spaniels looking for new homes in Singapore

In a Facebook post, President of Voices For Animals (VFA) Derrick Tan shared that he has 10 English Cocker Spaniels available for adoption.

VFA took over their care from a breeder that is closing.

Mr Tan divulged that the pups are the first of many batches of dogs they will be helping to rehome.

Due to space, manpower, and financial constraints, they are only able to cater to a few dogs at a time.

These English Cocker Spaniels are between two to six years old and have varying personalities and quirks.

Ila, for example, is a shy and gentle girl who thinks her long, droopy ears are her toys and loves holding them while running around.

It’s not hard to see where Smiley gets her name from. This sweetheart will definitely brighten up anyone’s day with her cheerful-looking little face.

There’s also Jumpy, an energetic and active girl. True to her name, she loves jumping out of her enclosure.

In addition, playful chocolate-coloured male dog Choco is also available for adoption.

Cocky, a gorgeous male doggo whose face resembles the iconic Hush Puppy basset hound, is also looking for his furever pawrent.

More information on the other dogs can be found on Mr Tan’s Facebook post.

Prospective owners should be willing & able to pay for fees involved

However, being a pet owner entails more than cuddling with cute animals.

After welcoming an animal into their family, pawrents must be ready to shoulder the responsibilities and costs involved in treating any health conditions.

If you’re considering adopting the English Cocker Spaniels, it is imperative that you are prepared to fork up hefty sums to follow up on medical treatments that some of the dogs have.

Such medical conditions include skin issues and ear infections.

Mr Tan additionally included a checklist of questions for interested pet owners to consider before applying to bear the eternal responsibility of their pet.

They include:

Are you able to handle and train a dog that is not toilet trained?

Can you commit to their potentially expensive medical needs should they be unwell?

Are you ready to pay for the dog’s day-to-day expenses like grooming, food, training, and boarding fees (if you travel)?

In a comment under the post, Mr Tan also urged prospective owners to not be choosy about the health conditions of the dogs they may receive.

After all, the dogs cannot choose their pawrents, either.

Hope the canines will find their forever homes soon

If you’ve read the above and are still up for adopting one of these doggos, you can email Mr Tan at derricktan@vfa.org.sg with your responses to the list of questions below for the organisation’s screening purposes,

VFA will only be accepting applications via the aforementioned email. They may also ignore emails which fail to address the list of questions.

Selected families will be contacted for an interview and a further screening session where they may meet the dogs.

The ownership of the dogs will only be transferred after the adopter completes the medical treatment and sterilisation of the canine.

That said, we hope the 10 English Cocker Spaniels — as well as the other dogs waiting to be rehomed — will be able to find their forever homes soon.

Kudos to Mr Tan and VFA for their efforts to find responsible and loving families for them.

Featured image adapted from Tan Derrick on Facebook.