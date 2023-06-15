Dog May Go To Shelter If S’pore Family Can’t Rehome It, Needs New Pawrents By July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Friendly 8-Year-Old Dog In Singapore Needs A New Home By July

Most people take pets under their care with the intention of keeping them forever.

Sadly, not everyone is willing to commit to such a big lifetime responsibility, especially when plans change.

The owners of an eight-year-old dog in Singapore are relocating soon, and they are urgently looking for a new home for their pet.

Through a series of pictures and tidbits about the canine, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) appealed to potential adopters who can provide a loving home for her.

The Middle Eastern village dog will most likely end up in a shelter if she is not rehomed by July.

Dog needs new pawrents by July as family is relocating

In their post, OSCAS shared that Luna is an eight-year-old stray that a Singaporean family adopted in Dubai.

They brought her back to Singapore with them in 2019.

Unfortunately, the family is moving out of Singapore soon and doesn’t intend to take her with them this time.

An earlier post by OSCAS stated that the owners “will not be able to bring her along”.

The owners also said that Luna has been “such a blessing” during the six years she was with them and that they would like for the next family that takes her to be her “forever home”.

Although it’s been over a month since OSCAS put up the first adoption notice for Luna, they’ve been unable to find suitable owners to take over her care.

Dog is friendly, affectionate & loves the outdoors

Describing Luna as “friendly, affectionate and gentle”, OSCAS said that she had “settled well” with her original family.

The sweet girl grew up with young kids, so pawrents with children need not worry about her conduct around the little ones.

As a “desert special”, Luna loves being outdoors. Thus, it would be ideal if her new home has a yard.

The canine also “walks well and easily” on a leash, so you can dispel any worries about being unable to handle her on walks.

OSCAS cautioned that she does not have great recall skills, so taking her off the leash is not recommended until a strong bond is formed.

Despite this, they noted that the skill can be developed over time.

In addition, the doggo enjoys treats and human affection, so you can look forward to quality bonding time with her.

Just look at her endearing smile!

Luna is also known to get along with other dogs, although it depends on the chemistry between them.

So if you are an existing pawrent and have extra space in your home and heart for Luna, arrange for a meetup to gauge whether she can get along with your other pets.

Family will send canine to shelter if not rehomed by July

In their post, OSCAS highlighted that the family will send Luna to a shelter if she does not have a new home by next month.

While the canine will be loved at OSCAS, the shelter revealed that dogs who have experienced a loving home life often struggle with the change in environment.

They added that a shelter environment may cause a “big shock to their system”.

Those who are interested in providing Luna with the new forever home she needs can apply for adoption by emailing rehoming@oscas.sg.

Otherwise, if you know someone else who could offer Luna a loving home, please share her story with them.

We hope Luna will find her new loving forever pawrents soon.

