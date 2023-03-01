Homeless Security Guard Evicted From S’pore Factory, Seeks New Homes For His 3 Dogs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Homeless Security Guard Seeks To Rehome 3 Dogs After Eviction From Factory

While there aren’t many homeless people in Singapore, the unfortunate fact is that such a population does exist within our communities.

One such individual lived in the factory he worked in but was reportedly let go from his job recently.

As a result, he and his three dogs have all been evicted from the premises, and he is desperately seeking new homes for the animals.

Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) highlighted his plight via a Facebook post on Tuesday (28 Feb).

Singh said he might have no choice but to put down his dogs if no one else takes them in.

Homeless man & 3 dogs evicted from factory

According to CDAS, the homeless man, Singh, worked as a security guard in a factory at 9 Harrison Road for many years. He also lived in the building with his three dogs.

In 2019, CDAS helped raise funds to construct an enclosure for his dogs on the factory grounds.

Sadly, Singh lost his job after his services were “no longer required” and was evicted from the factory on Tuesday along with his pets.

With nowhere to house his dogs, Singh is “desperate” to rehome them. Unfortunately, the alternative may be to put them to sleep.

CDAS is now urgently appealing for someone willing and able to take in at least one of the animals.

Dogs are elderly & tend to growl at strangers

Here are more details about the dogs as shared by CDAS.

The oldest is a 13-year-old female who got into an unspecified accident a week earlier. As a result, the poor thing can hardly move and is always lying on the ground.

CDAS noted that she growls whenever anyone approaches her, likely due to fear and pain.

Thankfully, she has already been to the vet for medical care, as CDAS shared in reply to a concerned netizen.

The second is an 11-year-old male that perpetually growls whenever he’s inside the enclosure, also out of fear.

However, he seems to calm down whenever he’s let out, even approaching and sniffing the CDAS personnel who went down for a visit.

Singh, as well as a tenant in the factory, also shared that the pooch does not bite and just growls to scare people away.

The youngest of the lot is a six-year-old male CDAS described as resembling a beagle mix. He is also “extremely overweight”.

Though he’s fine when left alone, he tends to growl and even snap at whoever tries to touch him.

Since CDAS does not have any shelters where they can house and rehabilitate the critters, they are hoping that someone can come forward to take in one or more of the dogs.

Netizens show concern for homeless man

While the post focused on finding homes for the three dogs, several commenters pointed out that Singh should receive help too.

“How can we just ignore the fact that he’s homeless… what’s Singh’s situation?” wrote one user, wondering if there was a way to get Singh a new job and a new place to stay with his beloved pets.

One kind person even offered to help ask around for any security guard job openings for Singh.

When one user asked if they could launch a fundraising campaign for Singh, CDAS said it would be “pointless” unless they could find somewhere to house the dogs.

Hope Singh & his dogs get the help they need

Suddenly being left with nowhere to stay is scary, especially when you have loved ones to care for.

We hope that Singh can get a new job and a proper place to stay so he doesn’t have to part ways with his dogs. Even if he’s unable to keep them, we hope they’ll go to loving homes.

If you or anyone you know can help, please drop CDAS a message on their Facebook page.

