Man Allegedly Finds Cockroach In CP Chicken Sausage Fried Rice

For most of us, digging into a meal when we’re having late-night hunger pangs is a mindless affair that we don’t think twice about.

But that might change for a particular Facebook user who had the misfortune of finding a dead cockroach in his pack of CP fried rice.

Put off his appetite, the man proceeded to contact the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in hopes that they would look into this matter further.

Cockroach shrink-wrapped in fried rice packaging

Posting in the Singapore Incidents group on 22 Jan, Facebook user Mr Gan wrote that he was trying to have a late-night snack when he found the cockroach upon opening the packet.

Pictures show the insect seemingly shrink-wrapped into the plastic flap, leading Mr Gan to conclude that this was not a case of contamination by third-party sources.

Source

Definitely not the kind of bonus ingredient one would want to see in their ready meal.

Man reports case to SFA

Mr Gan explained that he later contained the ready meal and the cockroach in a ziplock bag and contacted the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

He is now awaiting a response from the statutory board to see if they would want to take the fried rice back for further investigation.

At the same time, Mr Gan tagged the food manufacturer, CP Food Singapore’s Facebook page, in hopes that they will take notice.

MS News has reached out to CP Food for comments and will update the article when they get back.

Netizens’ comments range from disgust to amusement

In unfortunate cases like this where an unhygienic foreign item shows up in food, it will surely compel droves of netizens to share their two cents.

This user seems so bugged by the incident that they’re probably going to throw out their ready-to-eat nasi lemak next.

Source

While additional ingredients are a bonus, another netizen believes that a cockroach is definitely not the average person’s idea of “extra protein”.

Source

All in all, it is evident that the commenters are united in their shock regarding the matter.

Hope such incidents won’t happen again

While incidents like this are hard to anticipate, we hope this serves as a reminder to all those in the F&B sector to continue upholding strict hygiene standards.

Fingers crossed the SFA will conduct a proper investigation into this matter, and that the Facebook user isn’t scared off eating ready-to-eat meals forever.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.