COE Premiums Exceed S$140K For Larger Cars After Sep 2023 Open Bidding Exercise

COE Premiums Rise Again After Sep 2023 Open Bidding Exercise

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums are at an all-time high following the Sep 2023 open bidding exercise.

Exercises are held twice a month.

Only motorcycle premiums went down from S$10,901 to S$10,700, while other categories all saw an increase.

The largest increase from the previous exercise was in Open Category COEs, which rose by 5.6% to S$144,640.

The following are the results released on the OneMotoring website on Wednesday (20 Sep).

Category A car premiums are now at S$105,000.

Meanwhile, Category B cars, which are larger, now have premiums of S$140,889 — an all-time high.

In a similar vein, Open Category COEs are now at S$144,640, which is a 5.6% rise from the last exercise.

There were a total of 2,673 bids, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

COE bids increase due to supply & demand mismatch

It’s never been more expensive to own a car in Singapore.

Every COE category is at a record high in 2023 — however, demand continues to increase.

To find out more about the COE and why it is so expensive, you can read this article.

