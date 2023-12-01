Struggle Erupts Around Coffin At Jurong East Funeral, Dispute Reportedly Between Deceased’s Family & Boyfriend

Two Groups Appear To Struggle Over Garland On Coffin At Jurong East Funeral

Funerals are often sombre events where family and friends gather to mark the dearly departed.

However, a funeral in Jurong East was disrupted when a struggle erupted around the coffin while it was being carried.

The fracas, which involved a large number of people, centred around a flower garland that was thrown onto the coffin then pulled off.

It reportedly concerned two groups of people: The deceased’s family and a posse led by her boyfriend.

Group attempts to throw garland onto coffin in Jurong East funeral

In a video shared on Facebook by STOMP, a group of people seem to be approaching the coffin from behind while it’s being carried.

They’re carrying a blue garland, which they throw onto the coffin.

However, the garland is almost immediately pulled off the coffin by other people.

Struggle between 2 groups involves pushing & shouting

A struggle then erupts, with lots of pushing, shoving and shouting.

At one point, the coffin also tips dangerously to one side.

Though it involves many people, it’s evident that there are two groups of people at the heart of the dispute, as they face off against each other.

Group allegedly disrupts Jurong East funeral, tries to push coffin out

The uncle of the deceased told Shin Min Daily News that his niece had taken her own life due to emotional problems.

As such, the family didn’t want her boyfriend to see her one last time or even lay flowers.

However, he and a group of friends allegedly disrupted the funeral by shouting and pushing people, including the elderly, he said.

They also allegedly tried to block the hearse and push the coffin out of it.

The family called the police, who were waiting for them at Mandai Crematorium, the uncle added.

Boyfriend brought more than 20 people, says deceased’s father

The incident took place on 19 Nov at Block 247 Jurong East Street 24, according to STOMP.

According to a police report seen by the citizen journalism website, the deceased’s father claimed the boyfriend brought more than 20 people.

While the coffin was being moved from his flat to the hearse, the group allegedly tried to throw flowers onto the coffin, pushing people in their way. A few people fell down, he said.

They also allegedly tried to pull down the coffin and block the hearse.

They left when the police came, he added, and didn’t follow them to the crematorium as the police were there.

The police confirmed to STOMP that a report had been filed.

Witness blames family for scuffle

However, a witness told STOMP a slightly different story.

Though the boyfriend’s group did try to put the garland onto the coffin, it was the deceased’s family who allegedly pulled at the coffin, they claimed.

This was so that they could remove the flowers and throw them on the ground, they said.

The witness, who isn’t related to anybody there, also accused the deceased’s family of causing the scuffle as they refused to let the boyfriend see her for the last time.

May the deceased rest in peace

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some hotlines to reach out to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

